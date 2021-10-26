Emergency services conduct search and rescue mission off Harwich coast

Published: 11:00 AM October 26, 2021 Updated: 11:29 AM October 26, 2021

A search and rescue mission is being conducted off the coast of Harwich - Credit: Google Maps

Border Force, RNLI and the Coastguard are conducting a search and rescue mission off the Harwich coast.

A spokeswoman for the Border Force said: "Border Force is urgently responding to an ongoing incident off the coast of Harwich.

"Further details will be provided after the initial response and once the situation has been resolved."

Yesterday the Harwich lifeboat launched at 4.25pm and 11.35pm, with the Walton lifeboat also being launched for the second callout.

Both callouts are understood to be related to Border Force incidents.

The lifeboats were called to areas between 26 miles and 35 miles off the East Anglian coast.

A spokesman for the Coastguard said they have been coordinating a search and rescue in response to the incident, working with the Border Force and other partners.

They also confirmed that the Coastguard helicopter and a fixed wing spotter aircraft had been dispatched to the incident.

They said: "If a vessel needs search and rescue assistance, HM Coastguard will continue to respond and rescue those in danger."

Essex Police and East of England Ambulance Service have also been made aware of the incident.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

