RNLI volunteer Sian attends her first rescue as Harwich crew called out for 100th time this year

Sian Rowlan was called into action for the first time after months of training with RNLI Harwich - Credit: RNLI Harwich

Lifeboat newbie Sian Rowlan attended her first real-life rescue mission this week when the RNLI Harwich Atlantic 85 inshore vessel was launched for the 100th time this year.

Sian has undergone months of training since joining in April and joined the crew as they went to the rescue of a fishing vessel on Thursday, December 23.

Crews were requested by the Coastguard to check on the fishing vessel after is suffered an engine failure one-mile south of Landguard Point in Felixstowe just before 1pm.

As no other assistance was available, the fishing vessel and its two occupants were towed into Titchmarsh Marina by the lifeboat and its crew, where repairs could be made.

After taking part in the rescue mission, Ms Rowlan said: "The adrenaline rush on my first shout was like no other.

"It was a really good shout to be on, which went very smoothly.

"The puzzle pieces of training all came together highlighting how far I had come since April.

"I will be on call over Christmas with my fellow volunteers, something might happen where people will need our help, and we will be there."

Peter Bull, Volunteer Lifeboat Operations Manager, said: "I am very proud of how Sian and her fellow trainee crew members have applied themselves under the tutorage and guidance of the more experienced crew members, which really shows in how far they have progressed in such a short time.

"I have always seen Harwich RNLI as belonging to the community we serve, and we are only the custodians.

"It is only through the community’s support and generosity the volunteers have been able to answer the call for help day and night 117 times so far in 2021 (100 inshore lifeboat, 17 all-weather lifeboat)."