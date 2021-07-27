News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
RNLI lifeboat rescues unwell crew member on 35 foot yacht

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 9:15 PM July 27, 2021   
RNLI Great Yarmouth and Gorleston lifeboat. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Crews at RNLI Aldeburgh were dispatched to help rescue an unwell person on a yacht near Aldeburgh - Credit: Nick Butcher

A crew member on board a 35 foot yacht who became unwell has been rescued by crews at RNLI Aldeburgh. 

Crews were dispatched to the yacht that was also experiencing difficulties near Aldeburgh. 

A spokesperson for the RNLI said: "The Aldeburgh all-weather lifeboat (ALB) was launched today, Tuesday, July 27 at approximately 4.20pm, following a Coastguard request, to report of a 35 foot yacht with engine problems and unwell crew, south of Aldeburgh. 

"Upon arrival at scene, the ALB crew found the casualty was making slow progress, as their crew had been unable to use the engine.

"The situation was assessed and it was decided, by the ALB crew, that undertaking a tow was necessary and the safest way to assist the casualty.

"One member of the crew was also suffering with sea sickness and dehydration.

"The ALB crew attached a tow line and proceeded towards Southwold. By this time both of the casualty crew were exhausted.

"On arrival at Southwold, Southwold lifeboat met the casualty and crew boarded the yacht to assess the casualty crew.

"Southwold’s lifeboat took over the tow and the yacht was taken to moorings.

"Once the casualty was secured safely, the ALB was stood down and returned to station."

