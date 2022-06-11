News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
RNLI rescue yacht stranded in surf on Aldeburgh beach

Timothy Bradford

Published: 10:17 AM June 11, 2022
Lifeboat crews from Aldeburgh rescued a yacht which was stranded in the surf

Lifeboat crews from Aldeburgh rescued a yacht which was stranded in the surf

Lifeboat crews from Aldeburgh were called to rescue a 16-foot yacht that became stuck in the surf on Aldeburgh Beach

This incident happened on the afternoon of June 8.

Eyewitnesses report that prior to the vessel's captain was standing in the water, in order to stop his boat from capsizing. 

The yacht's captain stood in the surf preventing his vessel from capsizing until the lifeboat arrived

The yacht's captain stood in the surf preventing his vessel from capsizing until the lifeboat arrived

The Aldeburgh inshore lifeboat, The Susan Scott was requested to launch at 4.45pm, and was in the water by 5.11pm. 

After assessing the situation, the inshore lifeboat crew decided the safest option would be to attach a tow line and pull the stranded yacht off the beach. 

The vessel was pulled off the beach using a tow line

The vessel was pulled off the beach using a tow line

Once the vessel was refloated it became apparent that it had suffered damage to its rudder while grounded on the beach, preventing it from being steered effectively. 

Because of this, the all-weather lifeboat, the Freddie Cooper, was launched in order to tow the casualty to Southwold, the nearest safe haven.

Members of the crew were put aboard the yacht with a pump, in order to ensure its safety. 

Crews towed the stricken vessel into Southwold Harbour

Crews towed the stricken vessel into Southwold Harbour

Once near Southwold, the local inshore lifeboat, the Annie Tranmer, took over the tow and pulled the stricken boat into the harbour. 

The Freddie Cooper returned to Aldeburgh at 9.20pm, after having ensured the casualty was at safe moorings. 

