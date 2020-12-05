News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Robber fails to return to Suffolk jail after day release

Richard Cornwell

Published: 9:56 PM December 5, 2020    Updated: 11:10 AM December 9, 2020
Scott Marchant failed to return to Hollesley Bay after day release Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A prisoner serving five years for robbery has failed to return to a Suffolk jail after a day release.

Police are appealing for help to trace Hollesley Bay prisoner Scott Marchant.

Marchant, aged 37, was released on temporary licence for day release at 9am this morning (December 5) , but failed to return to the prison as designated this afternoon.

He is serving a five-year sentence for robbery and has links to the Basildon area of Essex.

Marchant is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, of slim build, with brown hair and he has a scar on the left side of his face.

Members of the public are advised not to approach Marchant, but to call police immediately if they believe they have seen him.

Anyone who has any information regarding Scott Marchant’s whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101.

