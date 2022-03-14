News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

'Proud of you' - Sir Rod Stewart praises firm's efforts to help Ukraine

person

Tom Swindles

Published: 1:59 PM March 14, 2022
Rod Stewart has praised Essex business McKenzie Arnold Group for its deliveries to Ukraine.

Rod Stewart has praised Essex business McKenzie Arnold Group for its deliveries to Ukraine. - Credit: McKenzie Arnold Group

Rock star Sir Rod Stewart has praised an Essex company's efforts in delivering supplies to the Ukrainian border.

McKenzie Arnold Group, based near Witham, is currently running its second trip to the Poland-Ukraine border with three vans of humanitarian aid.

The vans departed on Sunday and will be driving to Przemyśl, a south-eastern Polish city close to the border.

The three vans that have left Witham for the Poland-Ukraine border yesterday, Sunday, March 14. 

The three vans that have left Witham for the Poland-Ukraine border yesterday, Sunday, March 14. - Credit: McKenzie Arnold Group

In a video addressed to Martin Jackson, organiser of the journey, Sir Rod said: "Well done for getting out there and helping.

"I've sponsored four trucks that are in Germany at the minute and they'll meet you in Poland. Well done, proud of you".

In a post on Facebook, McKenzie Arnold Group said it would also be running a shuttle bus service Ukrainians that have been processed at the Polish border.

Support Ukraine
Suffolk Live News
Essex
Ukraine

Don't Miss

Ed Sheeran outside the High Court in London for a copyright trial over Shape of You

Ed Sheeran

Jamal Edwards ‘did not see similarity' between Sheeran song and other track

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Kayden Jackson throws his shirt to the ground in frustration, as heads back to the dressing room jus

Ipswich Town vs Portsmouth | Live

Matchday Recap: Injuries strike again as Town draw

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The chickens at Clinks Care Farm in Beccles which are given the donated Christmas trees to eat. Pict

Suffolk Live News

Further bird flu detection confirmed around Suffolk village

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
The Orwell Bridge, photographed from Naction Foreshore. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Spring

5 routes that make Suffolk the best place for a spring walk

Tom Swindles

person