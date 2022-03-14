'Proud of you' - Sir Rod Stewart praises firm's efforts to help Ukraine

Rod Stewart has praised Essex business McKenzie Arnold Group for its deliveries to Ukraine. - Credit: McKenzie Arnold Group

Rock star Sir Rod Stewart has praised an Essex company's efforts in delivering supplies to the Ukrainian border.

McKenzie Arnold Group, based near Witham, is currently running its second trip to the Poland-Ukraine border with three vans of humanitarian aid.

The vans departed on Sunday and will be driving to Przemyśl, a south-eastern Polish city close to the border.

The three vans that have left Witham for the Poland-Ukraine border yesterday, Sunday, March 14. - Credit: McKenzie Arnold Group

In a video addressed to Martin Jackson, organiser of the journey, Sir Rod said: "Well done for getting out there and helping.

"I've sponsored four trucks that are in Germany at the minute and they'll meet you in Poland. Well done, proud of you".

In a post on Facebook, McKenzie Arnold Group said it would also be running a shuttle bus service Ukrainians that have been processed at the Polish border.