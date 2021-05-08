News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Roger Hirst re-elected as Essex Police and Fire Commissioner

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 3:31 PM May 8, 2021   
Roger Hirst

Roger Hirst has been re-elected as Police and Fire Commissioner for Essex. - Credit: Archant

Roger Hirst has been re-elected as Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner in Essex - winning on the first ballot of the count.

The countywide turnout was 32.47%, an increase from the 2016 PCC election when the turnout was 26%.

Mr Hirst said: “This is a sobering level of endorsement from the people of Essex. I am grateful that they are clearly appreciating what we have been doing over the past five years.

"We have achieved 500 extra police officers with a commitment of further investment and with more officers to come.

“We are improving the culture of the fire and rescue service with a focus on prevention and protection. It is really exciting that this programme has been endorsed by the public of Essex.”

He added: “I would like to say thank you to everyone involved in the election across the county, in particular the Police Area Returning Officer Adrian Pritchard and his team.”

Full result:
Roger Hirst(C): 235,346 (Elected)

Chris Vince (L) 99,712

Most Read

  1. 1 How Suffolk voted in the county council elections 2021
  2. 2 Tories retain Suffolk County Council control - but Greens make huge gains
  3. 3 Poorly rated Chick King takeaway goes into liquidation
  1. 4 A weekend of potential departures as Town finish up their disappointing season
  2. 5 Election 2021: Ipswich Borough Council results
  3. 6 'Masterpiece' modernist home with panoramic sea views for sale for £850,000
  4. 7 Campervan ban lifted in 12 car parks by the coast
  5. 8 When Ipswich boss Cook will inform players of his contract decisions
  6. 9 Why Cook has given Norwood Ipswich Town's captain's armband
  7. 10 Joy as council reverses ban on motorhomes in car parks

Jon Whitehouse (LD) 58,131

Robin Tillbrook (English Democrats)42,831

Essex News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran will be sponsoring Ipswich Town's kits in 2020/21. 

Ed Sheeran to be Ipswich Town shirt sponsor for 2021/22

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Teresa found out she'd won £10,000 a month for the next year over a cup of morning tea

People | Video

Woodbridge nurse plans Caribbean retirement after National Lottery win

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Essex Police has closed the A12 in both directions following the crash near Eight Ash Green

A12 | Updated

A12 reopens after police respond to 'serious' accident

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
The Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, where the USMC and Dambusters will serve

American marines fly to Suffolk to join Dambusters on new aircraft carrier

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus