Roger Hirst re-elected as Essex Police and Fire Commissioner

Published: 3:31 PM May 8, 2021

Roger Hirst has been re-elected as Police and Fire Commissioner for Essex. - Credit: Archant

Roger Hirst has been re-elected as Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner in Essex - winning on the first ballot of the count.

The countywide turnout was 32.47%, an increase from the 2016 PCC election when the turnout was 26%.

Mr Hirst said: “This is a sobering level of endorsement from the people of Essex. I am grateful that they are clearly appreciating what we have been doing over the past five years.

"We have achieved 500 extra police officers with a commitment of further investment and with more officers to come.

“We are improving the culture of the fire and rescue service with a focus on prevention and protection. It is really exciting that this programme has been endorsed by the public of Essex.”

He added: “I would like to say thank you to everyone involved in the election across the county, in particular the Police Area Returning Officer Adrian Pritchard and his team.”

Full result:

Roger Hirst(C): 235,346 (Elected)

Chris Vince (L) 99,712

Jon Whitehouse (LD) 58,131

Robin Tillbrook (English Democrats)42,831