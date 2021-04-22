Published: 1:26 PM April 22, 2021

A woman and child were taken to hospital with suspected carbon monoxide poisoning following a leak in Harlesden. - Credit: LFB

A roof of a derelict chicken shed in Hoxne collapsed after a fire late last night.

Five fire engines were called to tackle the blaze at Nine Oaks Poultry Farm in Green Street just after 12.30am today after reports of a fire in a derelict shed.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue, said: "Upon arrival crews found a shed of approximately 30 by 15 metres alight, and in the course of the incident the roof collapsed."

Three of the crews were stood down shortly after 2am however two appliances remained on scene throughout the night and this morning dampening the area down.

Crews from Diss, Harleston, Bungay, Stradbroke, Eye and Debenham were in attendance.

You may also want to watch:

Recently a planning application was submitted by RTB Homes (East Anglia Ltd) for three houses and a creation of a new vehicle access and parking area on the plot.

There were no reports of casualties and the cause is being investigated.



