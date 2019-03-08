E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man denies possessing drugs and hatchet

PUBLISHED: 05:57 18 September 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of a 50-year-old man accused of being concerned in the supply of heroin in Suffolk will take place in March next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Tuesday (September 17) was Roy Elliott, of Robin Close, Haverhill.

He pleaded not guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin on May 31 last year and having an article with a blade, namely a hatchet, in Helions Bumpstead Road, Haverhill on the same date.

No plea was taken from his 18-year-old co-defendant Arop Ling, 18, of Holt Close, Greenwich, who is accused of being concerned in the supply of heroin.

A further case management hearing will take place on December 20 and Elliott's trial, which is expected to last four or five days, will take place on March 23 next year.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

