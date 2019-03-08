Do you ride a Royal Enfield in East Anglia? Then join the new club

Royal Enfield motorcycles are now made in India - but remain popular with their owners. Picture: STEPHEN BACKHOUSE Archant

Owners and riders of one of the best-known British motorcycle brands are coming together next month to set up an East Anglian branch of the Royal Enfield owners’ club.

Royal Enfield was a leading British motorcycle company which was set up in 1909 and supplied bikes to the British Army during both the First and Second World Wars. Its machines were also popular with civilian riders.

In 1968 it was sold to the larger Norton Villiers Triumph company and production ceased in Britain two years later.

However since the mid-1950s Enfield bikes had also been made in India, and this production continued and they are now exported around the world.

Ipswich-based enthusiast Stephen Backhouse is now arranging a get together of owners at noon on May 4 at the Anchor in Stratford St Mary in the hope of setting up a local branch of the national RE owners’ club. Anyone interested should turn up on the day.