Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Do you ride a Royal Enfield in East Anglia? Then join the new club

PUBLISHED: 15:49 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:49 10 April 2019

Royal Enfield motorcycles are now made in India - but remain popular with their owners. Picture: STEPHEN BACKHOUSE

Royal Enfield motorcycles are now made in India - but remain popular with their owners. Picture: STEPHEN BACKHOUSE

Archant

Owners and riders of one of the best-known British motorcycle brands are coming together next month to set up an East Anglian branch of the Royal Enfield owners’ club.

Royal Enfield was a leading British motorcycle company which was set up in 1909 and supplied bikes to the British Army during both the First and Second World Wars. Its machines were also popular with civilian riders.

You may also want to watch:

In 1968 it was sold to the larger Norton Villiers Triumph company and production ceased in Britain two years later.

However since the mid-1950s Enfield bikes had also been made in India, and this production continued and they are now exported around the world.

Ipswich-based enthusiast Stephen Backhouse is now arranging a get together of owners at noon on May 4 at the Anchor in Stratford St Mary in the hope of setting up a local branch of the national RE owners’ club. Anyone interested should turn up on the day.

Most Read

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

Dramatic photos of fire crews battling three-storey wood store blaze

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a three-storey wood store in Sedge Fen Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Debenhams has gone into administration – what is the future for stores in Ipswich, Bury and Colchester?

Debenhams has entered administration.

Finalists revealed for the Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2019

Who will the winners be in the Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2019? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

Dramatic photos of fire crews battling three-storey wood store blaze

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a three-storey wood store in Sedge Fen Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Debenhams has gone into administration – what is the future for stores in Ipswich, Bury and Colchester?

Debenhams has entered administration.

Finalists revealed for the Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2019

Who will the winners be in the Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2019? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Norwich’s Print to the People celebrates its 10th birthday

The team at Print To The People celebrate their 10th anniversary. Studio manager, Jo Stafford with Paul McNeill Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Car and cyclist involved in crash on country road

The collision between a car and cyclist happened about 7.50am on the B1061, close to Great Bradley, between Cambridge and Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Cyclist left with fractured spine following hit and run with white van

Essex Police are appealing for information after a cyclist was involved in a collision with a white van in Clacton which failed to stop. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man arrested on suspicion of drug offences in Sudbury

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug offences in Sudbury Picture: SARAJ LUCY BROWN

Meet Suffolk’s most inspiring young people

All of the winners together celebrating their awards Picture: WARREN PAGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists