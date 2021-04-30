Royal Mail encourages postal voters to send ballots in good time
- Credit: citizenside.com/Peter Wiles
Royal Mail has encouraged voters to send their postal ballots in good time ahead of the upcoming local elections.
Polls for Suffolk’s councils and a police and crime commissioner are due to take place on May 6.
As a result of the pandemic, many people are choosing to vote by post.
People have until May 4 to cast their vote.
However, Royal Mail and the Electoral Commission are reminding people to send their votes as early as they can to ensure they will be counted.
Postal votes can also be handed into polling stations and local authorities up until 10pm on May 6.
David Gold, director of external affairs and policy at Royal Mail said: “Given the ongoing impact of the pandemic, we recognise the vital role postal votes have to play in the upcoming May 6 elections.
"Do look out for your ballot pack and post as early as you can to make sure your vote is safely counted.”