The Starr jeweller helping happy couples create their own wedding rings

Couples are involved in the entire process of the production of their wedding rings including soldering metal. Picture: WOODBRIDGE JEWELLERY WORKSHOP Archant

A Suffolk craftsman who has created pieces for Princess Anne and Ringo Starr is offering customers the chance to make their own wedding rings.

Rick Chapman is a distinguished craftsmen who began his career at Asprey's of Bond Street in London. Picture: ARCHANT Rick Chapman is a distinguished craftsmen who began his career at Asprey's of Bond Street in London. Picture: ARCHANT

Woodbridge Jewellery Workshop in the Thoroughfare offers newly engaged couples the opportunity to design and produce their own marital masterpieces in the workshop package.

Rick Chapman and his wife Maggie feel wedding rings should symbolise the love couples have for each other and should be unique and special.

Mrs Chapman said of the DIY workshop: "All our couples have been amazed at what they have achieved and have thoroughly enjoyed the day. We've even been invited to some of the weddings!

"The rings can be made to any design. They can be made from old gold that you have sentimental attachment too - recently someone used their grandmother's old wedding ring and their father's signet ring melted together."

Among Rick Chapman's former customers is former Beatle Ringo Starr, for whom he made a gold and silver chess. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Among Rick Chapman's former customers is former Beatle Ringo Starr, for whom he made a gold and silver chess. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mr Chapman has been making handmade jewellery for the last 40 years and began his career at the Worshipful Company of Goldsmiths.

It was while working at the Crown jewellers Asprey of Bond Street in London where he made his exclusive pieces for the rich and famous, including a gold and sterling silver chess set in 1973 for Beatles drummer Ringo Starr.

Becoming a Freeman of the City of London in 1975, Mr Chapman then set up his own workshop specialising in unique handmade pieces in Brentwood before moving on to Colchester with his wife Maggie.

Woodbridge Jewellery Workshop on the Thoroughfare where newly engaged couples can make their own wedding rings. Picture: ARCHANT Woodbridge Jewellery Workshop on the Thoroughfare where newly engaged couples can make their own wedding rings. Picture: ARCHANT

After spending 26 years based in Sudbury, they decided to up sticks and in 2014 moved to Woodbridge after finding premises in the Thoroughfare.

Mrs Chapman said her and her husband have just as much fun in the workshops as their clients do, saying: "The wedding ring workshops are great fun for us as well. Together with the fantastic commissions that we're making, it's a great job, making other people very happy."

After an initial consultation where materials and designs are discussed, participants are led through each stage of the production including shaping, sawing, soldering and polishing along with the final hallmarking.

As part of the workshop, the materials are included in the price with a choice of white and rose gold and platinum silver to name a few as well as the additions of any diamonds or engravings.

HRH The Princess Royal is another former customer from when Rick worked in London. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN HRH The Princess Royal is another former customer from when Rick worked in London. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The package also lunch and a glass of champagne.

For more information go to the workshop website.