News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Legendary World Cup-winning rugby player joins in golf day fundraiser

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 7:13 PM September 30, 2021   
Rugby legend Zinzan Brooke, second from right, at the fundraising golf day at Seckford Golf Club

Rugby legend Zinzan Brooke, second from right, with Stephen Skeete, Patrick Lewis and Karl Mallett at the fundraising golf day at Seckford Golf Club - Credit: Patrick Lewis/Source One Consulting

World Cup-winning rugby player Zinzan Brooke took part in a successful golf day fundraiser at Seckford Golf Club in Woodbridge.

The annual day, held by the charity Volunteering Matters together with Karl Mallett and his team at CFB UK, raised £8,000 for Grandmentors Ipswich and Equip Mentoring, two mentoring programmes in Suffolk.

Brooke, the legendary number 8 for the All-Blacks, took part in the tournament and hosted a Q&A session where he told stories from his rugby career. Another special guest was the mayor of Ipswich, Elizabeth Hughes. 

Mayor of Ipswich Elizabeth Hughes joined in the Volunteering Matters and CFB UK golf day

Mayor of Ipswich Elizabeth Hughes joined in the Volunteering Matters and CFB UK golf day - Credit: Patrick Lewis/Source One Consulting

Drax and the Camel Herders lifted the trophy, with Suffolk District Council as runners up.

On top of a round of golf, the day included a hole-in-one competition, barbecue and raffle.

Rugby player Zinzan Brooke with Volunteering Matters mentee Eyob and supporter Tim Johnson, of Woodbridge Rugby Club 

Rugby player Zinzan Brooke with Volunteering Matters mentee Eyob and supporter Tim Johnson, of Woodbridge Rugby Club - Credit: Patrick Lewis/Source One Consulting

You may also want to watch:

The event helped to fund mentoring schemes, where volunteers use their experience and skills to support young people, including those leaving the care system.

Ipswich mayor Elizabeth Hughes at the golf day at Seckford Golf Club

Ipswich mayor Elizabeth Hughes at the golf day at Seckford Golf Club - Credit: Volunteering Matters

The Shawbrooks Bank team take to the course to raise money for Suffolk mentoring programmes

The Shawbrooks Bank team take to the course to raise money for Suffolk mentoring programmes - Credit: Volunteering Matters

Source One Consulting, whose chairman Patrick Lewis is a Volunteering Matters ambassador,  were the main sponsors.

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk 007 lookalike fears work will dry up as Daniel Craig retires
  2. 2 Filming for new Netflix production continues in Suffolk village
  3. 3 Suffolk-based former Marine found dead after 10-month disappearance
  1. 4 Unruly Pig named Best Pub for Food at the Great British Pub Awards 2021
  2. 5 Pub chain to open two new pubs in East Anglia
  3. 6 Pedestrian in hospital after collision with vehicle outside Tesco store
  4. 7 New location for Netflix production as road closed for further filming
  5. 8 East of England Co-op gives key workers priority hour at petrol stations
  6. 9 Four men banned from Suffolk farmland after hare coursing conviction
  7. 10 Covid cases in Suffolk schools have doubled in a week
Charity Fundraiser
Woodbridge News
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Film crews have been spotted in Lavenham

Suffolk Live

Film crews shooting new Netflix film in Suffolk village

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Macauley Bonne celebrates after scoring.

Ipswich Town vs Doncaster Rovers | Live

Matchday Recap: It rains goals at Portman Road as Town hit six

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The prisons are set to be built around RAF Wethersfield near Braintree, Essex

Essex Live

Two mega prisons for 3,500 inmates set to be built near RAF base

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
One lane of the westbound A14 across the Orwell Bridge is closed due to flooding. Stock image Pictur

Suffolk Live | Updated

Delays on Orwell Bridge near Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon