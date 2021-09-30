Published: 7:13 PM September 30, 2021

Rugby legend Zinzan Brooke, second from right, with Stephen Skeete, Patrick Lewis and Karl Mallett at the fundraising golf day at Seckford Golf Club - Credit: Patrick Lewis/Source One Consulting

World Cup-winning rugby player Zinzan Brooke took part in a successful golf day fundraiser at Seckford Golf Club in Woodbridge.

The annual day, held by the charity Volunteering Matters together with Karl Mallett and his team at CFB UK, raised £8,000 for Grandmentors Ipswich and Equip Mentoring, two mentoring programmes in Suffolk.

Brooke, the legendary number 8 for the All-Blacks, took part in the tournament and hosted a Q&A session where he told stories from his rugby career. Another special guest was the mayor of Ipswich, Elizabeth Hughes.

Mayor of Ipswich Elizabeth Hughes joined in the Volunteering Matters and CFB UK golf day - Credit: Patrick Lewis/Source One Consulting

Drax and the Camel Herders lifted the trophy, with Suffolk District Council as runners up.

On top of a round of golf, the day included a hole-in-one competition, barbecue and raffle.

Rugby player Zinzan Brooke with Volunteering Matters mentee Eyob and supporter Tim Johnson, of Woodbridge Rugby Club - Credit: Patrick Lewis/Source One Consulting

You may also want to watch:

The event helped to fund mentoring schemes, where volunteers use their experience and skills to support young people, including those leaving the care system.

Ipswich mayor Elizabeth Hughes at the golf day at Seckford Golf Club - Credit: Volunteering Matters

The Shawbrooks Bank team take to the course to raise money for Suffolk mentoring programmes - Credit: Volunteering Matters

Source One Consulting, whose chairman Patrick Lewis is a Volunteering Matters ambassador, were the main sponsors.