Legendary World Cup-winning rugby player joins in golf day fundraiser
- Credit: Patrick Lewis/Source One Consulting
World Cup-winning rugby player Zinzan Brooke took part in a successful golf day fundraiser at Seckford Golf Club in Woodbridge.
The annual day, held by the charity Volunteering Matters together with Karl Mallett and his team at CFB UK, raised £8,000 for Grandmentors Ipswich and Equip Mentoring, two mentoring programmes in Suffolk.
Brooke, the legendary number 8 for the All-Blacks, took part in the tournament and hosted a Q&A session where he told stories from his rugby career. Another special guest was the mayor of Ipswich, Elizabeth Hughes.
Drax and the Camel Herders lifted the trophy, with Suffolk District Council as runners up.
On top of a round of golf, the day included a hole-in-one competition, barbecue and raffle.
The event helped to fund mentoring schemes, where volunteers use their experience and skills to support young people, including those leaving the care system.
Source One Consulting, whose chairman Patrick Lewis is a Volunteering Matters ambassador, were the main sponsors.
