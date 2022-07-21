Rushmere woman who has read EADT for 72 years turns 100
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
A woman who has bought the East Anglian Daily Times every day for 72 years has turned 100 this week.
In her hundred years, Lorna Worne from Rushmere, has seen a world war, 18 presidents of the United States and 19 Prime Ministers. She celebrated her birthday at home on Thursday, July 21, with her family, and many visits from church friends.
According to her daughter, Linda Green, Lorna is a quiet, content woman, known for her hard work and commitment to her faith.
Lorna Diaper, as she was then, was born in 1922, the third of four children and the family’s only girl. However, her early years were marked by several losses.
“Her mother died when she was five, and then her dad died when she was thirteen,” said Linda. “And then her dad died when she was 13, within a week of her grandmother. So, mum was mostly brought up by her granddad.”
Linda said Lorna was very close to her youngest brother, Kenza. “Their mother died after giving birth to Kenza, so as mum got older, she brought him up, really,” said Linda.
“Both her older brothers, Leo and Theodore, died during the war. They were quite young.”
The minister of the local Baptist church and his wife were very kind to Lorna and her family, and Lorna became a member when she grew older.
It was through church that Lorna met her husband, Bob Worne. The pair were smitten, and married in February, 1950.
They welcomed Linda later that year, and then their son David in 1953.
“Dad was a farm labourer for many years, and then he worked for Suffolk County Council as a school groundsman,” said Linda. “Mum was a Sunday School teacher for 32 years.
“Faith is very important to them both, right up to this day.”
A true Suffolk girl, Lorna lived in Tunstall village for all of her life, before she and Bob moved to Rushmere 26 years ago – and is very particular about reading the East Anglian Daily Times every day, and has done so for 72 years.
“They’re devoted to each other.” said Linda. Bob will turn 97 later this year.
The couple still live together in their bungalow in Rushmere, and have six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.