Suffolk man faces jail for assaulting four court security officers

PUBLISHED: 13:13 11 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:48 11 October 2019

Norwich Magistrates' Court Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Norwich Magistrates' Court Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

A Suffolk man assaulted four security officers while being led to a cell from the dock of a courtroom.

Russell George, 51, of Old Nelson Street, Lowestoft, kicked four Serco guards at Norwich Magistrates' Court on March 22.

The case was proved in George's absence at Suffolk Magistrates' Court, where he failed to attend on video link from HMP Norwich after refusing to leave his cell.

George, who is on remand awaiting trial for other matters at Norwich Crown Court, will be sentenced for four counts of common assault on October 17.

Magistrates also revoked bail for the summary offences, which occurred when security officers attempted to handcuff George and lead him to a cell, after he refused to engage with court officials by plugging his ears and humming throughout a hearing.

One of the officers was signed off work for four weeks with a strained shoulder, neck and arm.

