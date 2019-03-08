Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'Predatory' burglar and sex offender jailed for four and a half years

PUBLISHED: 07:50 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 07:50 10 May 2019

Ryan Martin, 24, of Derwent Gardens, Holland-on-Sea, has been jailed for four and a half years Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Ryan Martin, 24, of Derwent Gardens, Holland-on-Sea, has been jailed for four and a half years Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

A "dangerous" and "predatory" Essex man who targeted vulnerable pensioners in their own homes has been jailed for four and a half years.

Ryan Martin, 24, of Derwent Gardens, Holland-on-Sea, pleaded guilty to sexual assault, burglary, attempted robbery and being in breach of the sex offender's register.

According to a spokesman for Essex Police, over the course of a week in September last year, Martin knocked on the front doors of two pensioners in the Holland-on-Sea area.

On the first occasion, on Friday, September 14, a man in his 70s opened his door and allowed Martin to use his toilet when asked.

Once inside, Martin attempted to rob the man of his wallet by rifling through his pockets.

As the victim made his way to the front of the property to call for help, Martin fled the scene.

A week later, on Friday, September 21 Martin knocked on the door of a man in his 60s in Holland-on-Sea and forced entry once the door had been opened.

He demanded money from the victim, threatening him with violence if he refused to hand over the cash.

You may also want to watch:

The victim did not hand over any money and called 999 so Martin left the house.

On Friday, December 7 Martin knocked on a door and asked a woman in her 70s whether he could use the toilet in her home.

When she agreed, Martin sexually assaulted her.

She reported the incident to police ten days later and a warrant was issued for Martin's arrest.

He was arrested by officers from Essex Police on Wednesday, December 19.

Alongside his prison sentence, Martin was handed a ten year sexual harm prevention order and placed on the Sex Offender's register for ten years.

Detective Sergeant Phil Terry, of Clacton CID, said: "Martin is a dangerous, predatory individual.

"After studying the habits of his elderly victims, he made sure to prey on their good nature and attack them in their own homes, the one place they should feel the safest.

"I hope this sentence will bring his victims, who have all shown immense bravery and dignity throughout this investigation, some peace and goes to reassure the locals of Holland that our officers will not tolerate those who target the vulnerable in your community."

Most Read

Suffolk couple’s £13k ‘disaster’ holiday court claim ends in defeat

Andy and Hilly Mills took Royal Caribbean cruises to court after their dream holiday turned into a 'disaster' Picture: ARCHANT

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Town remain in talks with out-of-contract players but Knudsen and Spence set to depart

Dean Gerken and Grant Ward are out of contract at the end of this season. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town keen on signing Conor Washington when Sheffield United deal expires

Conor Washington has been capped 18 times by Northern Ireland. Photo: PA

Most Read

Suffolk couple’s £13k ‘disaster’ holiday court claim ends in defeat

Andy and Hilly Mills took Royal Caribbean cruises to court after their dream holiday turned into a 'disaster' Picture: ARCHANT

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Town remain in talks with out-of-contract players but Knudsen and Spence set to depart

Dean Gerken and Grant Ward are out of contract at the end of this season. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town keen on signing Conor Washington when Sheffield United deal expires

Conor Washington has been capped 18 times by Northern Ireland. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Predatory’ burglar and sex offender jailed for four and a half years

Ryan Martin, 24, of Derwent Gardens, Holland-on-Sea, has been jailed for four and a half years Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Kings of Anglia podcast: The big season review extravaganza

The latest edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast

Parents pull entire class of pupils out year 2 SATs exams

Parents Heather Chandler and Lavinia Musolino are pulling their children out of SATs exams Picture: RESCUE OUR SCHOOLS

Council pledges greater transparency over public consultations

Council leader Matthew Hicks stressed that no decisions were made before public consultations were complete. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Jealous ex who started ‘devastating fire’ jailed for nine years

Stephen Wilson, 32, of Poppy Close, Loddon, has been jailed for nine years Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists