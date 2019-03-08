'Predatory' burglar and sex offender jailed for four and a half years

Ryan Martin, 24, of Derwent Gardens, Holland-on-Sea, has been jailed for four and a half years Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

A "dangerous" and "predatory" Essex man who targeted vulnerable pensioners in their own homes has been jailed for four and a half years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ryan Martin, 24, of Derwent Gardens, Holland-on-Sea, pleaded guilty to sexual assault, burglary, attempted robbery and being in breach of the sex offender's register.

According to a spokesman for Essex Police, over the course of a week in September last year, Martin knocked on the front doors of two pensioners in the Holland-on-Sea area.

On the first occasion, on Friday, September 14, a man in his 70s opened his door and allowed Martin to use his toilet when asked.

Once inside, Martin attempted to rob the man of his wallet by rifling through his pockets.

As the victim made his way to the front of the property to call for help, Martin fled the scene.

A week later, on Friday, September 21 Martin knocked on the door of a man in his 60s in Holland-on-Sea and forced entry once the door had been opened.

He demanded money from the victim, threatening him with violence if he refused to hand over the cash.

You may also want to watch:

The victim did not hand over any money and called 999 so Martin left the house.

On Friday, December 7 Martin knocked on a door and asked a woman in her 70s whether he could use the toilet in her home.

When she agreed, Martin sexually assaulted her.

She reported the incident to police ten days later and a warrant was issued for Martin's arrest.

He was arrested by officers from Essex Police on Wednesday, December 19.

Alongside his prison sentence, Martin was handed a ten year sexual harm prevention order and placed on the Sex Offender's register for ten years.

Detective Sergeant Phil Terry, of Clacton CID, said: "Martin is a dangerous, predatory individual.

"After studying the habits of his elderly victims, he made sure to prey on their good nature and attack them in their own homes, the one place they should feel the safest.

"I hope this sentence will bring his victims, who have all shown immense bravery and dignity throughout this investigation, some peace and goes to reassure the locals of Holland that our officers will not tolerate those who target the vulnerable in your community."