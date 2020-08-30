E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

RAF jets scrambled after potential security threat on Ryanair flight to Stansted

PUBLISHED: 22:36 30 August 2020 | UPDATED: 22:36 30 August 2020

Stansted airport during the coronavirus shutdown, taken from a police drone Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Stansted airport during the coronavirus shutdown, taken from a police drone Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Essex Police

Fighter jets were scrambled to escort a Ryanair flight into Stansted Airport after a potential security incident onboard.

RAF Typhoon jets escorted a Ryanair flight from Vienna to Stansted.

Reports described the plane being held by armed police at the airport.

A Ryanair spokesman said: “The crew of a Ryanair flight from Vienna to London Stansted this evening (Sunday, August 30) alerted of a potential security threat on board.

You may also want to watch:

“In line with procedures, the captain informed UK authorities and continued to London Stansted, where the aircraft landed normally and taxied to a remote stand where passengers disembarked safely.

“Passengers in London Stansted waiting to depart to Vienna were transferred to a spare aircraft to minimise the delay to their flight.

“This is now a matter for the local police.”

Essex Police has been approached for comment.

An RAF spokesman said: “Typhoon fighter aircraft from RAF Coningsby were launched this evening to intercept a civilian aircraft. The aircraft was escorted safely to Stansted.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

Two crime scenes in place after ‘bags of human bones’ discovered in river

The bridge and area over the River Stour where suspected human remains were discovered Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

Two crime scenes in place after ‘bags of human bones’ discovered in river

The bridge and area over the River Stour where suspected human remains were discovered Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Latest ‘R’ rate for east revealed as scientists say England number could be above 1

The latest R number for the east of England has been published by the Government (stock photo) Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Bones mystery continues as forensic tests on human remains prove inconclusive

Forensic services are involved in the murder investigation in Sudbury. Pictures: ELLA WILKINSON

RAF jets scrambled after potential security threat on Ryanair flight to Stansted

Stansted airport during the coronavirus shutdown, taken from a police drone Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Man charged following fatal crash on housing estate

A 23-year-old man has appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court charged with causing death by dangerous driving. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Planning hitch puts question mark over plans for Ipswich supermarket

The former B&Q garden centre at the Anglia Retail Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER