RAF jets scrambled after potential security threat on Ryanair flight to Stansted
PUBLISHED: 22:36 30 August 2020 | UPDATED: 22:36 30 August 2020
Essex Police
Fighter jets were scrambled to escort a Ryanair flight into Stansted Airport after a potential security incident onboard.
RAF Typhoon jets escorted a Ryanair flight from Vienna to Stansted.
Reports described the plane being held by armed police at the airport.
A Ryanair spokesman said: “The crew of a Ryanair flight from Vienna to London Stansted this evening (Sunday, August 30) alerted of a potential security threat on board.
“In line with procedures, the captain informed UK authorities and continued to London Stansted, where the aircraft landed normally and taxied to a remote stand where passengers disembarked safely.
“Passengers in London Stansted waiting to depart to Vienna were transferred to a spare aircraft to minimise the delay to their flight.
“This is now a matter for the local police.”
Essex Police has been approached for comment.
An RAF spokesman said: “Typhoon fighter aircraft from RAF Coningsby were launched this evening to intercept a civilian aircraft. The aircraft was escorted safely to Stansted.”
