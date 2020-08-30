RAF jets scrambled after potential security threat on Ryanair flight to Stansted

Stansted airport Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Fighter jets were scrambled to escort a Ryanair flight into Stansted Airport after a potential security incident onboard.

RAF Typhoon jets escorted a Ryanair flight from Vienna to Stansted.

Reports described the plane being held by armed police at the airport.

A Ryanair spokesman said: “The crew of a Ryanair flight from Vienna to London Stansted this evening (Sunday, August 30) alerted of a potential security threat on board.

“In line with procedures, the captain informed UK authorities and continued to London Stansted, where the aircraft landed normally and taxied to a remote stand where passengers disembarked safely.

“Passengers in London Stansted waiting to depart to Vienna were transferred to a spare aircraft to minimise the delay to their flight.

“This is now a matter for the local police.”

Essex Police has been approached for comment.

An RAF spokesman said: “Typhoon fighter aircraft from RAF Coningsby were launched this evening to intercept a civilian aircraft. The aircraft was escorted safely to Stansted.”