Boy rescued from car by firefighters on hot summer afternoon
PUBLISHED: 15:10 23 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:10 23 June 2019
Saffron Walden Fire Station
Firefighters had to smash a car window to rescue a child left inside the vehicle in hot weather.
A crew from Saffron Walden fire station forced entry to the car to rescue a boy at about 4.30pm on Saturday afternoon.
The boy was assessed by a St John Ambulance crew and police officers are understood to have spoken to the owner of the vehicle.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: "Yesterday afternoon our crews rescued a small child who had been left unattended in a car in Saffron Walden.
"It is incredibly dangerous to leave a child, pet or anyone vulnerable in a vehicle, particularly in this heat. Please don't run the risk."
