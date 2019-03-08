Boy rescued from car by firefighters on hot summer afternoon

Firefighters smashed a car window to rescue a child Picture: SAFFRON WALDEN FIRE STATION Saffron Walden Fire Station

Firefighters had to smash a car window to rescue a child left inside the vehicle in hot weather.

A crew from Saffron Walden fire station forced entry to the car to rescue a boy at about 4.30pm on Saturday afternoon.

The boy was assessed by a St John Ambulance crew and police officers are understood to have spoken to the owner of the vehicle.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: "Yesterday afternoon our crews rescued a small child who had been left unattended in a car in Saffron Walden.

"It is incredibly dangerous to leave a child, pet or anyone vulnerable in a vehicle, particularly in this heat. Please don't run the risk."