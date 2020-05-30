Saluting our community heroes - from mask-makers to youngsters taking on triple marathon

Christine Bailey busy making scrubs and masks for the NHS Picture: STEVE BAILEY Steve Bailey

Today we salute more of the heroes who won’t let lockdown stop their caring efforts.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Some of the scrubs made by Christine Bailey Picture: STEVE BAILEY Some of the scrubs made by Christine Bailey Picture: STEVE BAILEY

Proud daughter Claire Wilden contacted us to let us know about her mum, Christine Bailey, 65, from Needham Market, who has been busy making masks and scrubs for people on the NHS frontline.

Claire said: “Mum has made masks and scrubs for Ipswich Hospital, Rainbow Ward, West Suffolk Hospital and also several district nurses. She has had help from my dad, Steve Bailey, aged 68.

“In total she has made over 300 masks that went to several nursing homes and West Suffolk Hospital, and over 30 scrubs.

“Each pair is carefully tied together with a label saying ‘NHS made with love, The Baileys”.

Photographer Bob Foyers is raising funds for the NHS Picture: FOYERS PHOTOGRAPHY Photographer Bob Foyers is raising funds for the NHS Picture: FOYERS PHOTOGRAPHY

Christine and Steve were presented with cakes as a thank you from the children’s department at West Suffolk Hospital.

READ MORE - Spotlighting our inspirational NHS and community heroes

Triple sporting challenge

Four young cousins have taken on a triple marathon sporting challenge at home, for two causes close to their heart.

Alice and James Regan, aged 19 and 15, from Occold, and their cousins Charlie and Molly Rix, aged 12 and 10, from Burgh St Peter, near Beccles, are doing their sports at home in pairs.

Sophie and Ben George and their family showing support for the Photographers without Frontiers campaign to help the NHS. Sophie is a registered nurse at Ipswich Hospital. Picture: FOYERS PHOTOGRAPHY Sophie and Ben George and their family showing support for the Photographers without Frontiers campaign to help the NHS. Sophie is a registered nurse at Ipswich Hospital. Picture: FOYERS PHOTOGRAPHY

You may also want to watch:

Alice and James’s mum, Tanya, said she was “extremely proud of them.”

She said: “They started on Monday this week and are aiming to complete a running/walking marathon (26.2 miles) by Sunday, May 31.

“Next week, they undertake another 26.2 miles rowing (on a machine), and then the following week they will complete 26.2 miles on a bicycle.”

Molly and James Rix, who are taking part in a triple marathon Picture: HEIDI RIX Molly and James Rix, who are taking part in a triple marathon Picture: HEIDI RIX

The youngsters are raising money for Muscular Dystrophy UK and Mind - The Mental Health Charity. So far they have raised around £650.

Tanya said: “Their grandad, Charlie Andrews, suffers from a form of muscular dystrophy (myotonic dystrophy). Along with Mind, they wanted to support these charities to raise awareness and ensure they still get some money, as it is difficult to fundraise at the moment.

“Additionally, Alice is studying a psychology degree at Keele University and is keen to help people who suffer with their mental health.”

To support the youngsters, visit their Facebook fundraising pages, for Muscular Dystrophy UK and Mind.

Photographer helping the NHS

Foyers Photography, based at Rendlesham, is joining a new initiative called Photographers without Frontiers, to raise much-needed funds for the NHS.

More than 100 photographers from across the UK are joining in the project, launched by Ronan Ryle and internationally-renowned photographer, Damian McGillicuddy.

Bob Foyers commented: “With everything that has been going on over the last few months, I wanted to give something back to the NHS and show our appreciation to them. I sometimes feel they do not get the recognition they truly deserve for what they do for our country.

“Photographers without Frontiers is a great initiative to be involved with. What we ask is for people to make a minimum donation of £10 to NHS Charities Together, and in return, they will receive a voucher from us which entitles them to free portrait session with myself and a web image for them to use online saying they have supported the NHS.”

To find out more about the initiative and donate, visit the Photography without Frontiers fundraising page.

Inspiration Award for fundraisers

Alice and James Regan are carrying out a triple marathon to help two good causes Picture: TANYA REGAN Alice and James Regan are carrying out a triple marathon to help two good causes Picture: TANYA REGAN

A fundraising group at Halesworth Golf Club has been awarded an East Anglian Air Ambulance’s (EAAA) Inspiration Award.

Gary and Sally Slaymaker, supported by friends at the club, have been supporting EAAA through an annual charity golf day for the last two decades. The Golf Day is so popular that the tickets end up being sold out months in advance, with the total raised from these events close to reaching £200,000.

Gary Slaymaker said: “I would like to say a big thank you to all the golfers, sponsors and helpers who have made this golf day such a huge success over the past 18 years. I am very proud that we have been able to raise such a large sum of money for such a worthy cause. I would like to also thank everyone who has voted, as the recognition of winning this award means a lot to the whole team.”

• Let us know about your community and NHS heroes. Email their name, details and if possible a photo to newsroom@archant.co.uk