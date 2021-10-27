News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police believe missing teenager could be in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Published: 5:15 PM October 27, 2021   
Samuel McCall, from Bournemouth, has links to Suffolk

Samuel McCall, from Bournemouth, has links to Suffolk

Police believe a 17-year-old missing boy from Bournemouth could be more than 200 miles away from home in Suffolk.

Samuel McCall was last in contact with his family on Tuesday, Dorset Police said.

He is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall and of slim build with brown hair that is longer on the top and shorter on the sides.

Inspector Danny Tamblyn, of Dorset Police, said: "We know that Samuel has been in contact with family in recent days, but due to his age we have a duty to find out exactly where he is currently staying and we need to see him in person.

"Officers have been making a number of enquiries to locate him, but these have so far proved unsuccessful. We believe he also has links to the Suffolk and Norfolk areas and may have gone there.

"I would urge anyone with information as to Samuel’s whereabouts, or who sees a teenage boy matching the description given, to please contact Dorset Police.

"Finally, if you see this appeal Samuel please get in touch with us or your family and let us know where exactly you are, as we all just want to make sure that you are safe and well."

Anyone with information on Samuel's whereabouts is urged to contact Dorset Police, quoting incident number 55210167722.

