Suffolk set to appear on new Sunday night TV show

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 8:00 AM March 27, 2022
TV presenter Sandi Toksvig will be visiting Ickworth House on More4 tomorrow night (March 27)

TV presenter Sandi Toksvig will be visiting Ickworth House on More4 on Sunday March 27 as part of her new show, The Great Big Tiny Design Challenge - Credit: Barry Pullen/Sarah Lucy Brown

TV presenter and comedian Sandi Toksvig, known for her roles on QI and in The Great British Bake Off, will be appearing at Ickworth House on Sunday night.

This will be as part of her new More4 show, The Great Big Tiny Design Challenge, which will be testing the skills of a number of amateur crafters as they renovate a derelict mini-mansion. 

As part of the filming for the first episode of the show, the TV presenter took a trip to see inside the impressive Regency dining room at Ickworth.

Ickworth House, designed by Italian architect Antonio Asprucci, was built over 34 years between 1795 and 1829.

It is famed for its central rotunda but wasn't truly appreciated until recently, with past critics calling it a "huge bulk, newly arrived from another planet" and "an overgrown folly".

The first episode of the Great Big Tiny Design Challenge will air at 9pm on More4, March 27.

