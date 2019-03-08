Partly Cloudy

Marathon star Sarah aims to keep on running!

PUBLISHED: 07:30 25 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:23 25 May 2019

Sarah Pennock running in her 100th marathon Picture: SUDBURY JOGGERS

Archant

Sarah Pennock is celebrating joining an elite club just five years after running her first marathon.

For the Sudbury accountant has just completed her 100th marathon, a total of 2,620 miles - and she has no intention of stopping there.

She said: "When I first started I remember thinking it would be nice if I could do it before I turned 40. I'm 40 next month so now I've done it - just!

"I haven't thought about getting to 200 - certainly 150 isn't out of the question - but for the moment I just want to carry on enjoying it."

Sarah completed her milestone marathon at Halstead, in Essex, where she was cheered on around the course by fellow members of Sudbury Joggers running club and where organisers laid on celebrations for when she crossed the finishing line, as well as giving her the number '100' for the race and a commemorative medal.

Her first marathon was in Brighton in 2014 where she entered with friends from the Joggers "on a whim" and ended up clocking a time of 4 hours 27 minutes and 36 seconds.

Since then she has run in the New York and Chicago marathons, and in marathons all over the UK.

These include endurance events runs such as 10 marathons in 10 days, running the highest peaks of Wales in the 2018 Snowdonia Ultra-marathon, the 42-mile St Peters Way Ultra in Essex, and the Samphire 100-mile Challenge in Kent.

Sarah's partner Clive Davey is also a marathon runner and he is not far behind her having completed 93 marathons.

It all began on the running machine at Sudbury's Kingfisher leisure centre gym in 2010 where Sarah got to know members of the Sudbury Joggers and eventually joined the club and began road-running.

"I just really, really enjoy it," she said.

"I've made so many fantastic friends through running and Sudbury Joggers, one of the things I love is seeing so many familiar faces when I go to events.

"To join the 100 club is massive, once upon a time I could not even have begun to imagine it and now I'm there."

