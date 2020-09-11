Firm recruits dozens of new carers amid ‘skyrocketing’ demand
PUBLISHED: 13:50 11 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:50 11 September 2020
Woodbridge-based care provider Sarah’s Carers is to recruit 30 new live-in carers to help meet “skyrocketing” demand.
The family-run business offers 24/7 live-in care in addition to daily care services.
Sarah Seaman, founder and director of Sarah’s Carers, said: “Demand for live-in care services has literally skyrocketed over the last few months, with many families looking into alternative options to residential care for their loved ones.”
As such, the firm is launching a major recruitment campaign to recruit the new live-in carers in Suffolk in response to a 200% increase in enquiries since the Covid-19 outbreak began.
Ms Seaman, a qualified nurse, added: “Most of us see our home as a safe place, a sanctuary even, and that has become increasingly evident during the pandemic – it’s therefore not surprising to see enquiries for home-based care grow.”
Live-in care supports older people or those with complex needs, such as a long-term health condition or disability.
It also helps them to continue living in their own home and provides valuable companionship while supporting with personal care.
For more information, visit https://www.sarahscarers.com/
