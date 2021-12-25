Turkey dinners for everyone in Saxmundham thanks to volunteer effort

Kind-hearted volunteers are making sure that no one in Saxmundham misses out on a turkey dinner with all the trimmings as they deliver meals to 170 people who are spending the day alone.

The ‘IP17 GNS’ group is made up of 130 dedicated volunteers, who have spent three days preparing traditional Christmas lunches for the most vulnerable members of their community.

The group came about in March 2020, when the town council approached Bryony Peall and asked for her to help setting up a Good Neighbour Scheme.

The volunteers spent three days preparing Christmas meals for people spending the day alone. - Credit: IP17 GNS

“I thought the demand would be lower than last year, because more people would be able to see their families,” said Bryony, speaking on December 23. “But I’m overbooked and still getting calls from people.”

The group partner with the Wardens Trust at Sizewell, and are providing all those who reached out with a Christmas lunch with all the trimmings, a card and a small gift.

Each volunteer has worked hard to make this possible, perhaps none more so than Josephine, aged 90, who has contributed a homemade gift bag for each recipient.

