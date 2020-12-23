Published: 4:16 PM December 23, 2020

A Christmas carol service with a difference was on offer to families in Saxmundham as part of a calendar of events to keep local people’s spirits up.

The events, arranged by community support group, IP17GNS, began on Saturday, as Santa travelled round Saxmundham, Benhall and Kelsale on his sleigh, delighting children and adults alike.

On Sunday evening, IP17GNS joined forces with St John’s Church to host Drive-in Carols at Carlton, with players from Leiston Royal British Legion Band and Violin and Viola duo, Tinsel Tunes.

"All the volunteers did a great job on the day.," said IP17GNS phone buddy coordinator Penny Robertston.

"Thank you to everyone who donated goodies for us to give out from our buckets Candy Heaven East Anglia, Waitrose, Tesco & the many individual donors we had and thank you to Stu & Mac from Filing Fortress for chauffeuring Santa around town and Deben Rotary Club for lending the sleigh."

You may also want to watch:

Diana Eastman, one of the trustees of IP17GNS said: "I think Saxmundham, Kelsale and Benhall should be very proud that so many people in our community are prepared to give their time to help others at what is a terribly difficult Christmas.’

"We have had an overwhelming response from individuals and businesses keen to support those who are struggling over the Christmas and New Year period.

"I’d like to send special thanks to everyone who has donated food and Christmas gifts, thanks to our supermarkets too, and to every one of the IP17 GNS volunteers who have given their time and energy to those that need it most."