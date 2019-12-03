Schoolgirl describes to jury how she was allegedly sexually assaulted

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A schoolgirl who claims she was sexually assaulted by a Suffolk man felt "sad, angry and sore" after the alleged abuse, a court has heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

In a police video recorded interview played to a jury at Ipswich Crown Court the alleged victim drew pictures to illustrate what 33-year-old Dean Thomas allegedly did to her.

Thomas, 33, of Fairfield Road, Framlingham, has pleaded not guilty to 12 offences of raping a child under 13, two offences of assault of a child under 13 by penetration, two offences of attempted rape, two offences of attempting to assault a child under 13, two offences of sexually assaulting a child under 13 and two offences of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

The trial, which is expected to end next week, continues.