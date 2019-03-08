'All fired up': Man storms into A&E, swears at staff, bangs head on police van

The incident happened at West Suffolk Hospital. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A Leiston man who stormed into the A&E department at a Suffolk hospital demanding pain relief and swore at staff before being removed by security staff has been jailed for 18 months.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Scott Abbott, who was described by a nurse at West Suffolk Hospital as being "all fired up", walked up to a doctor and "got in his face" and complained of "having to wait forever" despite only being there for seven minutes, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Abbott had used foul language to staff and was eventually escorted from the premises by security staff, said Michael Crimp, prosecuting.

When police arrived and walked Abbott towards a police car he said: "If I go into the back of the car I'll end up killing someone" and when a police van arrived to take him away he banged his head against the door and refused to get in.

At the police station he told an officer he hoped his family would die and had spat on another officer's arm and told him he had HIV and hepatitis C.

Abbott, 30, of no fixed address, admitted threatening behaviour at the hospital on July 21, two offences of assault by beating, two offences of assaulting a police officer and breach of a non-molestation order.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Crimp said Abbott had been made the subject of a non-molestation order in respect of a former partner by a court in 2018 and was banned from going to Ashfield Drive in Leiston.

He had breached the order by going to her house on July 27 and then going to her father's house in the same road and pushing him over after grabbing him by the throat.

Abbott had also punched the man with a closed fist causing a mark to his cheek before walking off, said Mr Crimp.

When police interviewed Abbott two days later, he had become agitated and spat at another officer.

Robert Pollington, for Abbott, said his client suffered from anxiety, depression and an antisocial personality disorder.

He also suffered from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) after having to identify the bodies of his parents after they were killed in an accident when he was 16.

"He was deeply affected by that and has had a degree of animosity towards authority since then," said Mr Pollington.

"If he feels he is hard done by he flares up and gets angry fairly quickly," he added.