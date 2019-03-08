E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

'All fired up': Man storms into A&E, swears at staff, bangs head on police van

PUBLISHED: 06:54 29 August 2019

The incident happened at West Suffolk Hospital. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The incident happened at West Suffolk Hospital. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A Leiston man who stormed into the A&E department at a Suffolk hospital demanding pain relief and swore at staff before being removed by security staff has been jailed for 18 months.

Scott Abbott, who was described by a nurse at West Suffolk Hospital as being "all fired up", walked up to a doctor and "got in his face" and complained of "having to wait forever" despite only being there for seven minutes, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Abbott had used foul language to staff and was eventually escorted from the premises by security staff, said Michael Crimp, prosecuting.

When police arrived and walked Abbott towards a police car he said: "If I go into the back of the car I'll end up killing someone" and when a police van arrived to take him away he banged his head against the door and refused to get in.

At the police station he told an officer he hoped his family would die and had spat on another officer's arm and told him he had HIV and hepatitis C.

Abbott, 30, of no fixed address, admitted threatening behaviour at the hospital on July 21, two offences of assault by beating, two offences of assaulting a police officer and breach of a non-molestation order.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Crimp said Abbott had been made the subject of a non-molestation order in respect of a former partner by a court in 2018 and was banned from going to Ashfield Drive in Leiston.

He had breached the order by going to her house on July 27 and then going to her father's house in the same road and pushing him over after grabbing him by the throat.

Abbott had also punched the man with a closed fist causing a mark to his cheek before walking off, said Mr Crimp.

When police interviewed Abbott two days later, he had become agitated and spat at another officer.

Robert Pollington, for Abbott, said his client suffered from anxiety, depression and an antisocial personality disorder.

He also suffered from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) after having to identify the bodies of his parents after they were killed in an accident when he was 16.

"He was deeply affected by that and has had a degree of animosity towards authority since then," said Mr Pollington.

"If he feels he is hard done by he flares up and gets angry fairly quickly," he added.

Most Read

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

Child taken to hospital after collision with car

Police cordoned off the scene of the accident in Gun Cotton Way, Stowmarket Picture: Mark Langford

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

Parts of region could be hit by thunderstorms as Met Office issues warning

Thunderstorms are on the way for parts of east Suffolk and north Essex on Monday Picture: MARK HUNTER/ CITIZENSIDE

Sun shines down on Suffolk as Sheeran says goodbye at final Divide gig

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk homecoming has completed his Divide tour Picture: Zakary Walters

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

Child taken to hospital after collision with car

Police cordoned off the scene of the accident in Gun Cotton Way, Stowmarket Picture: Mark Langford

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

Parts of region could be hit by thunderstorms as Met Office issues warning

Thunderstorms are on the way for parts of east Suffolk and north Essex on Monday Picture: MARK HUNTER/ CITIZENSIDE

Sun shines down on Suffolk as Sheeran says goodbye at final Divide gig

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk homecoming has completed his Divide tour Picture: Zakary Walters

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘We’re completely broken’ - Ettie, 5, left with permanent brain injury after devastating series of epileptic fits

Ettie Curis. Picture: KLARA CURTIS

Crane lifts heavy metal safes out of old Co-op

One of the many heavy metal safes left inside the former Co-op headquarters and offices in Carr Street, Ipswich. The former offices and shop space is being converted into apartments. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Felixstowe residents call for bylaw to stop motorhomes and camper vans parking at beachfront

Motorhomes and campervans have been seen parking overnight in Felixstowe. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FELIXSTOWE RESIDENT

Cuts will lead to more firefighter deaths, union warns ahead of protest

Phil Johnston, chairman of the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) Suffolk branch. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

‘All fired up’: Man storms into A&E, swears at staff, bangs head on police van

The incident happened at West Suffolk Hospital. Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists