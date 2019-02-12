Former scout leader jailed for string of sex offences over 34 years

Abuse by 81-year-old former scout leader Peter Bradley included sex assaults on a young victim in a shop, and while a girl was watching the Disney Channel.

Sentencing Bradley to 18 years in jail Judge Rupert Overbury described him as a dangerous offender and said that in view of his age it was likely he would spend the rest of his life in prison.

He said the effect of the offences on Bradley’s victims had been “catastrophic”.

Bradley, of Abbott Road, Bury St Edmunds, admitted two offences of rape, nine offences of indecent assault, two of sexual assault, assault of a child by penetration, indecency with a child, causing a child to engage in sexual activity and sexual activity with a child.

He was jailed for 18 years with a two year extended licence period and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for life.

Judge Overbury told Bradley, who appeared via a prison video link that he would have to serve at least two thirds of his sentence before he could be considered for release by the parole board.

The court heard the offences spanned a period of 34 years from 1983 to 2017 when Bradley was aged between 46 and 80 years and his five victims were aged from four to 15.

David Wilson, prosecuting, said on one occasion Bradley, who had been a venture leader, sexually assaulted a ten-year-old girl in the Scout shop in Guildhall Street in Bury St Edmunds in the 1980s.

Mr Wilson said Bradley had pulled down the girl’s trousers and stood behind her pressing himself against her.

He had placed one hand on her breasts and one down her trousers and touched her between the legs.

During the assault Bradley told the girl he would buy her a pair of jeans.

Mr Wilson said another victim had described Bradley “groping her” when he gave her a lift in his car.

He said the four-year-old victim had told a relative that Bradley had touched her between the legs.

Another victim told police she had been orally and vaginally raped by Bradley and had also been sexually assaulted by him while watching the Disney Channel on TV.

Bradley was arrested in August last year and told police: “I’ve been naughty and that’s why I was expecting you.”

Sally Hobson for Bradley said he found it very hard to live with what he’d done and had tried to kill himself.