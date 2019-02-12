Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Former scout leader jailed for string of sex offences over 34 years

PUBLISHED: 12:56 20 February 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Abuse by 81-year-old former scout leader Peter Bradley included sex assaults on a young victim in a shop, and while a girl was watching the Disney Channel.

Sentencing Bradley to 18 years in jail Judge Rupert Overbury described him as a dangerous offender and said that in view of his age it was likely he would spend the rest of his life in prison.

He said the effect of the offences on Bradley’s victims had been “catastrophic”.

Bradley, of Abbott Road, Bury St Edmunds, admitted two offences of rape, nine offences of indecent assault, two of sexual assault, assault of a child by penetration, indecency with a child, causing a child to engage in sexual activity and sexual activity with a child.

He was jailed for 18 years with a two year extended licence period and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for life.

Judge Overbury told Bradley, who appeared via a prison video link that he would have to serve at least two thirds of his sentence before he could be considered for release by the parole board.

The court heard the offences spanned a period of 34 years from 1983 to 2017 when Bradley was aged between 46 and 80 years and his five victims were aged from four to 15.

David Wilson, prosecuting, said on one occasion Bradley, who had been a venture leader, sexually assaulted a ten-year-old girl in the Scout shop in Guildhall Street in Bury St Edmunds in the 1980s.

Mr Wilson said Bradley had pulled down the girl’s trousers and stood behind her pressing himself against her.

He had placed one hand on her breasts and one down her trousers and touched her between the legs.

During the assault Bradley told the girl he would buy her a pair of jeans.

Mr Wilson said another victim had described Bradley “groping her” when he gave her a lift in his car.

He said the four-year-old victim had told a relative that Bradley had touched her between the legs.

Another victim told police she had been orally and vaginally raped by Bradley and had also been sexually assaulted by him while watching the Disney Channel on TV.

Bradley was arrested in August last year and told police: “I’ve been naughty and that’s why I was expecting you.”

Sally Hobson for Bradley said he found it very hard to live with what he’d done and had tried to kill himself.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

What time is the Tornado flypast over Suffolk today?

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Flypasts to celebrate Tornado begin as plane is retired after nearly 40 years

A RAF Tornado from II (AC) Squadron, RAF Marham, flies over the Shard skyscraper building in London during Her Majesty the Queen's 2013 Birthday Flypast over London. This image was a winner in the Royal Air Force's Photographic Competition 2013.

Suffolk Coastal council tax payers to shell out for £15,000 farewell party

Suffolk Coastal leader Ray Herring said the party was a thank you for people from across the district.

Staying up, avoiding unwanted records and planning for the future... Town’s objectives for the remaining 13 games

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers has been able to celebrate victory just three times this season. Photo: Steve Waller

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette Kempton's body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

Pepe Ong and Tracey Watt started Cupcakes and Bubbles almost 3 years ago. They are having to close down due to the footfall and the increase of rates. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

Issues over fines handed out at Miller's Walk Car Park in Fakenham have been discussed by the town council. Picture: Matthew Usher.

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

Tornados will leave RAF Marham in Norfolk at approximately 1pm to embark on their flypast. Picture: Ian Burt

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

Specialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

Beggar with more than 100 convictions is jailed

Carl Horth has been jailed for aggressive begging and other offences in Ipswich. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Former scout leader jailed for string of sex offences over 34 years

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Taxpayers’ anger at Suffolk Coastal’s £15,000 “farewell party”

Snape Maltings Picture: PHILIP JONES

What time is the Tornado flypast over Suffolk today?

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

“Doubling our council tax to make it viable” – could steep rises be on the cards for your bill?

The Babergh District Council meeting in Endeavour House heard that council tax needed to double in order to meet rising costs. Picture: ARCHANT

Road closed after drivers ‘ignore’ signs and meet traffic head on

Highways officers claimed drivers have been ignoring signs and meeting traffic head on Picture: ESSEX HIGHWAYS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists