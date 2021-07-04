News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
First look as coffee shop with 'famous' scones reopens with a new purpose

Author Picture Icon

Suzanne Day

Published: 12:00 PM July 4, 2021   
Staff outside the Tall Orders coffee shop in Stowmarket

The Tall Orders coffee shop in Bury Street Stowmarket has now reopened - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

A new team at Tall Orders in Stowmarket are encouraging the local community to pop in and "say hello".

The coffee shop in Bury Street has been reopened as a new venture by St Elizabeth's Hospice but is promising to still serve customers their famous ' Tall Orders scones'.

Staff inside Tall Orders in Bury Street Stowmarket

Tall Orders in Bury Street Stowmarket opened on Friday, July 2 - it is now run by St Elizabeth Hospice - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

After the grand reopening on Friday, July 2,  Andrea Wedgewood, Retail Area Manager at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: " The whole team has had a brilliant first day of Tall Orders being open.

"We were pleased to receive such a warm welcome from the Stowmarket community, who came to enjoy our range of hot drinks and cakes while showing their support for the hospice.

Tall Orders scones in Stowmarket coffee shop

The famous Tall Orders scones will still be on sale - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

"As a team we are all looking forward to meeting more of the local community in the coming weeks, so please do come in and say hello."

You may also want to watch:

All money raised by the coffee shop will go to funding the crucial work of St Elizabeth's Hospice. 

Inside Tall Orders Stowmarket

A look inside Tall Orders in Stowmarket which opened on Friday, July 2 - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

Tall Orders will be open from Monday to Saturday between 8.30am and 3.30pm. 

Inside Tall Orders in Bury Street Stowmarket

Inside Tall Orders in Bury Street Stowmarket - Credit: Archant

Customers at Tall Orders Stowmarket

The team as Tall Orders in Stowmarket were delighted to welcome customers back - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice



Suffolk

