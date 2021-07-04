First look as coffee shop with 'famous' scones reopens with a new purpose
- Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice
A new team at Tall Orders in Stowmarket are encouraging the local community to pop in and "say hello".
The coffee shop in Bury Street has been reopened as a new venture by St Elizabeth's Hospice but is promising to still serve customers their famous ' Tall Orders scones'.
After the grand reopening on Friday, July 2, Andrea Wedgewood, Retail Area Manager at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: " The whole team has had a brilliant first day of Tall Orders being open.
"We were pleased to receive such a warm welcome from the Stowmarket community, who came to enjoy our range of hot drinks and cakes while showing their support for the hospice.
"As a team we are all looking forward to meeting more of the local community in the coming weeks, so please do come in and say hello."
You may also want to watch:
All money raised by the coffee shop will go to funding the crucial work of St Elizabeth's Hospice.
Tall Orders will be open from Monday to Saturday between 8.30am and 3.30pm.
Most Read
- 1 Why are celebrities so fond of this rural Suffolk holiday retreat?
- 2 Dutchman may have to leave Shotley after 50 years in the UK
- 3 West Suffolk pub shuts after Covid scare
- 4 Town Transfer Talk: Latest on Crooks, Gibson, Downes and more
- 5 Stretch of A12 in Suffolk reopens following collision
- 6 School term dates cause problems for Suffolk-Norfolk border families
- 7 Two arrests after police chase down A12 following shooting report
- 8 Missing Suffolk woman seen walking along coastal path
- 9 Forecasters say heavy rain and thunder will hit Suffolk today
- 10 Take a look at Stowmarket's newest Aldi - set to open next week