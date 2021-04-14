Published: 2:58 PM April 14, 2021

A private service dedicated to the life of Prince Philip will be held in St Edmundsbury Cathedral - Credit: Gregg Brown

A service of thanksgiving dedicated to Prince Philip will take place at St Edmundsbury Cathedral in Bury St Edmunds later this week.

The service, which will be in line with Covid restrictions and will have invited guests only, will take pace on Friday, April 16 with a live stream being set up for those not able to attend.

The Duke of Edinburgh last visited the cathedral for the Office for the Royal Maundy on April 9, 2009 - exactly 12 years to the day he passed away.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, will be celebrating their platinum wedding anniversary this year. Photo: Tim Graham/PA Wire - Credit: PA

The Right Reverend Martin Seeley, Bishop of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich, who will preach at the service, said: “Prince Philip has given outstanding service to our nation, commonwealth and church and has been the most remarkable consort to Her Majesty The Queen over seven decades of public service.

“His charitable work and patronage have been an example and inspiration to many people.

“The service of thanksgiving is an opportunity to celebrate his life, and to pray for the Queen and the Royal Family in their mourning.”

In attendance of the service will be HM Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, Countess of Euston, the High Sheriff of Suffolk, Edward Creasey and interfaith representatives, as well as a number of young people who are current participants in the Duke of Edinburgh scheme. Students from the Royal Hospital School, representing the Royal Navy, are also taking part in the service.

Lady Euston said: “The County Service of Thanksgiving will allow us to reflect and celebrate the life of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness has been at the heart of our national life for over 70 years; always leading by example in encouraging and inspiring people across the generations to make the very best of themselves and to contribute to the wellbeing of communities and nation alike.

“Above all he gave the most wonderful support to Her Majesty The Queen. He was a man of great personal faith and his life-long service and dedication to family, and this nation, will be an enduring example to us all.”