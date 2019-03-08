See inside the Suffolk cottage which featured in a chart-topping video

This pretty brick-and-flint cottage which has gone on the market at Nowton Park, near Bury St Edmunds, has an unusual claim to fame.

Overway Cottage is in an enviable setting on the edge of Nowton Park, on the southern fringe of Bury St Edmunds.

This home was formerly a coach house and stable block, which had fallen into disrepair.

In fact it featured in a Shakin' Stevens' video for his chart-topping 1981 hit This Ole House.

Since then it has been converted and refurbished by a local architect and now provides 2,150 sq ft of well proportioned living accommodation.

Arranged over two floors, it has a good deal of natural light, with many rooms being double aspect and having views over the landscaped gardens.

There is an L-shaped reception hall, a double aspect sitting room which has an open fireplace and a wood-burning stove, a snug with a fireplace and a dining room partially divided with a deep bay window to the west.

There is a well-fitted kitchen with an induction hob, a dishwasher, oven, fridge and freezer, a utility room and steps down to a study/gym.

On the first floor there is a large landing area, and a master suite with a double aspect bedroom, fitted wardrobes and an en suite bathroom. There are three further double bedrooms served by an updated shower room.

Outside there are gardens and a double cart lodge.

This property is on sale with Bedfords with a guide price of £699,950.