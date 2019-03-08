E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

See inside the Suffolk cottage which featured in a chart-topping video

PUBLISHED: 16:30 03 September 2019

Overway Cottage, Nowton. Picture: PETER LAMBERT

Overway Cottage, Nowton. Picture: PETER LAMBERT

Niche

This pretty brick-and-flint cottage which has gone on the market at Nowton Park, near Bury St Edmunds, has an unusual claim to fame.

Overway Cottage, Nowton. Picture: PETER LAMBERTOverway Cottage, Nowton. Picture: PETER LAMBERT

Overway Cottage is in an enviable setting on the edge of Nowton Park, on the southern fringe of Bury St Edmunds.

This home was formerly a coach house and stable block, which had fallen into disrepair.

In fact it featured in a Shakin' Stevens' video for his chart-topping 1981 hit This Ole House.

Since then it has been converted and refurbished by a local architect and now provides 2,150 sq ft of well proportioned living accommodation.

Overway Cottage, Nowton. Picture: PETER LAMBERTOverway Cottage, Nowton. Picture: PETER LAMBERT

You may also want to watch:

Arranged over two floors, it has a good deal of natural light, with many rooms being double aspect and having views over the landscaped gardens.

There is an L-shaped reception hall, a double aspect sitting room which has an open fireplace and a wood-burning stove, a snug with a fireplace and a dining room partially divided with a deep bay window to the west.

There is a well-fitted kitchen with an induction hob, a dishwasher, oven, fridge and freezer, a utility room and steps down to a study/gym.

Shakin Stevens October 1982 Neg 89742 eighty Ipswich Regent 80th AnniversaryShakin Stevens October 1982 Neg 89742 eighty Ipswich Regent 80th Anniversary

On the first floor there is a large landing area, and a master suite with a double aspect bedroom, fitted wardrobes and an en suite bathroom. There are three further double bedrooms served by an updated shower room.

Outside there are gardens and a double cart lodge.

This property is on sale with Bedfords with a guide price of £699,950.

Most Read

Suffolk road closed to traffic following serious crash

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

A14 near Bury reopens following concerns for man’s welfare

The A14 is closed in both directions at Barrow Picture: SIMON PARKER

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

Man taken to hospital after car and motorbike crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Nayland this morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Transfer Deadline Day RECAP: Emmanuel departs in only Ipswich move before window closes

Ipswich Town manaer Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

Most Read

Suffolk road closed to traffic following serious crash

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

A14 near Bury reopens following concerns for man’s welfare

The A14 is closed in both directions at Barrow Picture: SIMON PARKER

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

Man taken to hospital after car and motorbike crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Nayland this morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Transfer Deadline Day RECAP: Emmanuel departs in only Ipswich move before window closes

Ipswich Town manaer Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Two men dead after Suffolk crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

New bridleway bridge gives safer route across railway to Felixstowe

Network Rail has completed the new bridleway bridge over the Felixstowe branch line at Trimley. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Mystery beach sickness ‘no concern to public health’

A couple of officials in a dinghy warn people to get out of the water at the sea in Frinton, Essex Picture: MARK WRAY/PA WIRE

Suffolk road closed to traffic following serious crash

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Felling of Suffolk wood set to go ahead despite large number of objections

Substantial felling of Coronation Wood would take place to create space for new buildings at Sizewell B Picture: MIKE PAGE AERIAL PHOTO LIBRARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists