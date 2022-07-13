News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Shark spotted in River Stour

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 12:31 PM July 13, 2022
A shark was spotted in the River Stour in Manningtree

A shark was spotted in the River Stour in Manningtree

A small shark has been spotted in the River Stour. 

The smooth-hound shark was spotted in the river near Manningtree by surprised onlookers. 

A spokesman for Essex Wildlife Trust said: "Although identification can be hard from videos, it seems likely that this is a smooth-hound shark.

"They are fairly slender, with a short head and snout, and a speckled back.

"These sharks enjoy shallow, shingled areas and will be on the lookout for their favourite food source: crustaceans.

"They are adapted with blunt teeth for crushing crab shells.

"Smooth-hounds are widely distributed around the UK and are common along the Essex coast.

"They can be found in relatively shallow waters at times, but it's not so common for the general public to spot them.

"Our advice for people seeing sharks on local coastlines – if you feel concerned that the animal is stuck and is behaving unusually/looks uncomfortable then please contact an animal rescue charity or call 101 and ask for the wildlife police.

"In this instance, it seems like a wonderfully lucky encounter with a beautiful species. Just give wildlife the space they need, don’t touch them and admire them from a distance."

