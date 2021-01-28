News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Pregnant sheep killed in dog attack in Suffolk village

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 4:30 PM January 28, 2021   
Police are appealing for witnesses after two pregnant sheep were killed in a dog attack in Gedgrave, Suffolk. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Two pregnant ewes were killed in Gedgrave, sparking a warning for dog owners to keep their pets on a lead.

The incident occurred at some time between Thursday, January 21 and yesterday (Wednesday January 27) in a field near to the river wall, and police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The two pregnant ewes were attacked and killed in a suspected dog attack.

As a result, a police spokesman reminded dog walkers to ensure they keep their pets under control when walking through fields with livestock in.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Rural Crime Team, quoting reference: 4327/21.

