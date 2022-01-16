Police concerned for welfare of missing 13-year-old boy from Hadleigh

Sherif was last seen at his home in Hadleigh on Saturday - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are concerned for the welfare of a teenager who has been reported missing from Hadleigh.

Sherif was last seen at his home in the town at about 11am on Saturday, Suffolk police said.

The 13-year-old is described as a black, about 5ft 7ins tall, of a medium build and with short black hair.

He was wearing a McKenzie zipped parker jacket with a grey fluffy hood and grey trim, a black Hugo Boss T-shirt with white wording on the front, black jeans and black Nike baseball Air Force trainers.

Anyone who knows of Sherif's whereabouts is urged to contact Suffolk police on 101.