Trenches dug on Shingle Street to stop tourists parking at beauty spot

Published: 8:00 AM August 31, 2021

Trenches have been dug at Shingle Street near the Suffolk Coast - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

Trenches have been dug to deter campervans from parking near a Suffolk beauty spot, as concern is voiced at the number of tourists the area attracts.

The obstacles have been created on the side of Shingle Street, near the Suffolk coast, in an attempt to force tourists and campervans to park in carparks rather than on the side of the road.

James Mallinder, East Suffolk council cabinet member for the environment, said: "It's only in one place, which is on Shingle Street. It's privately owned lands and the roads goes through it.

James Mallinder, Conservative cabinet member for the environment at East Suffolk Council - Credit: James Mallinder

"It's basically to encourage the use of provided parking areas along Shingle Street.

"It's effectively a single track and people were parking along the along the verge and then blocking access."

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Highways is understood to have inspected the site, however a spokesman for Suffolk County Council was unable to confirm this.

Mr Mallinder said he was aware of residents concerns over the number of tourists that were visiting the area.

"These things have to be controlled," he said. "There is a level where too many tourists can be detrimental to the community, the wildlife and to biodiversity.

"We ask people to be considerate on parking and taking their litter home. And to think, not just about the residents that live here, but also our wonderful wildlife."

He said the area was ill-suited to deal with the number of tourists that have descended upon it throughout the pandemic.

There are concerns over the number of tourists visiting Suffolk beauty spots, like Shingle Street - Credit: citizenside.com

"We don't have the infrastructure here," he said. "The roads are old and single-track. There's no toilets or restaurants.

"It's not a tourist centre. Sometimes I think visitors forget that. They're expecting picnic tables and public conveniences, and all the rest. And you know, we just don't provide that because it's not that sort of area."

He added that errant parking had been a problem elsewhere in east Suffolk.

He said that all three responsible councils had worked together to "re-jig" the parking in Bawdsey Quay.

"We've put in some bollards to prevent parking on the road because it's causing deterioration on the edge of the estuary," he said. "That's in situ now and is helping a great deal in controlling the parking.

"It's just guiding people where to park correctly."

Suffolk County Council was approached for comment.