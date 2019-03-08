Shopkeeper attacked with knife in Haverhill

The attack happened at Stars and Jars in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A shopkeeper suffered slash wounds after being attacked by two assailants, with one of the men armed with a knife.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened at Stars and Jars convenience store at Primose Hill in Haverhill just after 7pm last night.

The two men, who wore hooded clothing and scarves to protect their faces, pushed the shopkeeper against the wall before one of the men attacked the shopkeeper with a knife.

He suffered minor lacerations to his neck and thumb as he fought back, and managed to push the man away after a scuffle.

The two men then fled.

Police said they did not believe anything was stolen and investigations are ongoing.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time or who has information regarding the men.

Contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101, quoting reference 37/20858/19.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the force is not currently linking this crime with an incident in Ipswich.