Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Shopkeeper attacked with knife in Haverhill

PUBLISHED: 13:19 14 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:51 14 April 2019

The attack happened at Stars and Jars in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The attack happened at Stars and Jars in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A shopkeeper suffered slash wounds after being attacked by two assailants, with one of the men armed with a knife.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened at Stars and Jars convenience store at Primose Hill in Haverhill just after 7pm last night.

The two men, who wore hooded clothing and scarves to protect their faces, pushed the shopkeeper against the wall before one of the men attacked the shopkeeper with a knife.

He suffered minor lacerations to his neck and thumb as he fought back, and managed to push the man away after a scuffle.

The two men then fled.

Police said they did not believe anything was stolen and investigations are ongoing.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time or who has information regarding the men.

Contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101, quoting reference 37/20858/19.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the force is not currently linking this crime with an incident in Ipswich.

Most Read

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

‘Most expensive coffee I’ve ever had’ - friends given £100 parking fines after Costa Coffee trip

Jennie Cassidy received a £100 parking fine after parking at Costa in Martlesham Pictuer: ADAM HOWLETT

Boxford driver to be sentenced for causing teenager’s death

Izzy Cottrell, who died after a crash on the A1071 at Hadleigh Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Most Read

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

‘Most expensive coffee I’ve ever had’ - friends given £100 parking fines after Costa Coffee trip

Jennie Cassidy received a £100 parking fine after parking at Costa in Martlesham Pictuer: ADAM HOWLETT

Boxford driver to be sentenced for causing teenager’s death

Izzy Cottrell, who died after a crash on the A1071 at Hadleigh Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Felixstowe & Walton are well beaten by champions Bowers

Bowers& Pitsea keeper Andrew Wilton punches clear under pressure from Seasiders Joe Francis Photo; STAN BASTON

Grandmother joins fight for more rights for dogs after pet dies in Alsatian attack

Shirley Patterson's dog, Millie, died following a violent attack by another dog in Carlton Colville. Picture: Julie Hall

Beckwith the hero as young ‘keeper saves late penalty to seal a draw for Leiston

Leiston boss Stuart Boardley Photo: PAUL VOLLER

Shopkeeper attacked with knife in Haverhill

The attack happened at Stars and Jars in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comfortable win for Needham as they seal the points at Barwell

Jamie Griffiths celebrates with team-mates after netting for his goal at Barwell Photo: BEN POOLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists