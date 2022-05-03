'Don't miss out' - Last week for schools to sign up to our £20k sports gear campaign

Schools in Suffolk and north Essex have until Friday, May 6 to register for our new campaign in which they can win a share of £20,000 of sports equipment.





In recent years this newspaper has given over £100,000 worth of equipment to schools, including gardening to promote healthy eating, sport to get young children exercising more and books to improve the benefits of reading.

We have now launched our latest campaign, the £20,000 Sports Equipment for Schools initiative, offering schools the chance to win new sporting items.

Sports Equipment for Schools logo - Credit: Archant

By collecting daily tokens printed in the EADT and Ipswich Star, primary schools across the region will have the chance to win a share of the equipment.

The schools collecting the most tokens (taken as a ratio to pupils) will receive a full primary athletics kit worth over £1,000 plus a visit from a professional athlete who has represented Great Britain. Second prize will be a Sports Hall triathlon kit worth £750.

Every other school that collects more than 1,000 tokens will receive a pack worth over £120.

Schools need to register before May 6 to take part. Register now via the online form https://archant.wufoo.com/forms/sports-equipment-for-schools/

Brad Jones, editor of the EADT and Ipswich Star, said: "Dozens of schools have already signed up, but my message to all primary schools in the area is 'don't miss out'. This is a great initiative, and the entire school community can get involved in collecting the tokens from newspapers.

"We'll be providing collection boxes for schools too."

The first tokens will appear Monday May 9, final token Saturday July 16.

These are the schools which have already signed up:

