Breaking

More rail problems as train signalling fault causes severe disruption

The signalling problem is expected to cause disruption throughout the day to services across East Anglia Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Greater Anglia announced just after 6.30am this morning that rural routes across Norfolk and Suffolk would be disrupted.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Services to and from Cambridge, Felixstowe, Great Yarmouth, Ipswich, Norwich, Lowestoft and Sheringham are affected.

You may also want to watch:

The train line confirmed that some lines will be blocked and there is no warning yet of how long the problem will continue but some are estimated to last until at least the end of the day.

Network Rail engineers are working to restore the services but passengers have been advised to check the Greater Anglia website before travelling to avoid delays.

Several rail placement buses will be in operation to replace cancelled trains.

Services on the main lines between Norwich and London appear to be operating normally.