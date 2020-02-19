E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Top form by school wins arts prize

PUBLISHED: 16:00 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:00 19 February 2020

Staff and students at Castle Manor School in Haverhill which has won an Artsmark Silver award from the Arts Council. Picture: DAVE GOODERHAM

Dave Gooderham

Staff and students at a Suffolk school are celebrating after winning a prestigious arts award.

Castle Manor students Ethan Dobell, left, Harvey Brindley, Josh Bryant and Sam Overthrow.

Castle Manor Academy in Haverhill has received an Artsmark silver award for its work in developing and celebrating arts and cultural education across all year groups.

Students took part in and experienced dance performances, stage shows, concerts, visiting universities and working with primary schools and professional artists as well as visiting top theatres, both in London and locally.

Becky Baldwin, art teacher and cultural lead within Castle Manor Academy, said: "I would like to thank our staff for providing such a breadth of experiences in the arts and for sharing their passion.

"Many of our school community perform locally as established dancers, actors and musicians, we have live lounge events, talent shows and lots of visits and opportunities for our students to have real life experiences in the arts.'

Headteacher Vanessa Whitcombe added: "We're extremely proud of achieving our Artsmark silver award. We are committed to delivering a high-quality arts and cultural education and we look forward to continuing to grow with Artsmark."

Artsmark is the only creative quality standard for schools and is accredited by Arts Council England.

It supports them to develop and celebrate arts and cultural education across the whole curriculum, bringing learning to life for children and young people.

Dr Darren Henley OBE, chief executive of the Arts Council, said: "I would like to congratulate Castle Manor Academy on their Artsmark award.

"Becoming an Artsmark school demonstrates that through offering a broad, balanced and creative curriculum, young people have the opportunity to develop character and resilience and increase their knowledge, curiosity and skills that will remain with them through to adult life."

