Officers concerned for missing Suffolk man
PUBLISHED: 17:10 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:10 03 September 2020
Archant
Suffolk police are appealing for help to find a missing man from Layham.
Simons Gibbs,49, was last seen leaving his home address at approximately 1.30pm on Wednesday 2 September.
You may also want to watch:
He is described as a white male, slim build and approximately 5 foot 11 inches to 6 foot tall.
Simon has dark brown, short hair and wears glasses.
He was last seen wearing a beige polo shirt and slightly darker beige cargo trousers. He is also believed to have a black rain jacket with him and a baseball hat.
A spokesman Suffolk police said: “Officers are concerned for Simon and are asking anyone who has seen him or who has any information on where he may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.