Officers concerned for missing Suffolk man

PUBLISHED: 17:10 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:10 03 September 2020

Police are concerned for missing man Simon Gibbs Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police are concerned for missing man Simon Gibbs Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Suffolk police are appealing for help to find a missing man from Layham.

Simons Gibbs,49, was last seen leaving his home address at approximately 1.30pm on Wednesday 2 September.

He is described as a white male, slim build and approximately 5 foot 11 inches to 6 foot tall.

Simon has dark brown, short hair and wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing a beige polo shirt and slightly darker beige cargo trousers. He is also believed to have a black rain jacket with him and a baseball hat.

A spokesman Suffolk police said: “Officers are concerned for Simon and are asking anyone who has seen him or who has any information on where he may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101.”

