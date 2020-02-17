Hazel O'Connor talks of Suffolk and cutting David Bowie's hair

Eighties singing star and actor Hazel O'Connor returns to Sudbury for two nights next month as she continues to perform her greatest hits, new and old.

Hazel will be appearing at the town's Quay Theatre in March to sing all of her smash hits, including Eighth Day, D-Days and Will You.

The Bafta-nominated actress, who starred in and wrote the soundtrack for the 1980 British film Breaking Glass, still loves performing and said of the Quay Theatre: "It's a beautiful little theatre, we played it last year so we thought it would be great to come back and perform two nights. I have family in Bury St Edmunds and I really like the area."

Recovering from a knee operation in her home in the South of France, Hazel is as passionate as ever about music and said: "I knew all my lifetime, all I wanted to do was sing and all I wanted to do was write songs.

"The best success and the best revenge is to keep doing it. My rationale for working now is not revenge on anybody but actually I just love it."

"It's a different world out there and the things I used to feel insecure about, I don't anymore because I know I've paid my dues."

Reminiscing about her time in the music industry, Hazel talks fondly of meeting one of her idols through music producer Tony Visconti.

She said: "David Bowie was recording an acoustic version of Space Oddity for The Kenny Everett Show and when he finished recording, he said, 'Tony said you cut his hair? Would you give me a haircut?'.

"I didn't even have my hairdressing scissors with me but I went and grabbed some old shears that were just in the office and we didn't have anything to put around the poor man's star studded shoulders so we just used dirty tea towels and chop chop, I cut his hair! And all I could think was, oh my God! I'm touching David Bowie's skull!"

Hazel will be playing at the Quay alongside Clare Hirst on saxophone and Sarah Fisher on keyboard on March 17 and 18.

