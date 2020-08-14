Centenarian sisters reunited through video for lockdown birthday celebration

Sisters with over two centuries of life experience have been reunited thanks to modern technology.

Marjorie Herring recently celebrated her 100th birthday at Hartismere Place care home in Eye.

Mrs Herring, who was born in Worksop, left school aged 14 and went on to work in the police headquarters during the Second World War, before moving to work in insurance.

A lover of driving, she set up her own ladies motoring club and did not give up her driving license until the age of 94.

Mrs Herring moved to Bury St Edmunds in 2017, where she lived for two years before moving into Hartismere Place care home.

She enjoys keeping in touch with her nieces and nephews, friends and extended family who live all over the world.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic the care home helped organise a special day for Mrs Herring.

To celebrate her birthday, Mrs Herring was reunited with her family from across the UK as well as relatives in Spain and Australia through video calls.

Among those that Marjorie was able to chat with was her 104-year-old sister Catherine Wilde who lives almost 200 miles away at a care home in Rotherham in South Yorkshire.

Mrs Herring was overjoyed to share her day with her family no matter what the distance.

“I had a wonderful day and the team at Hartismere Place ensured I was able to celebrate, despite not being able to see everyone face to face,” said Mrs Herring.

“I couldn’t believe it when I saw everyone on the big screen.

“It was lovely to catch up.”

With so much life experience between her and her sister, Mrs Herring thinks they know the secret to a long life.

“I think I’ve inherited good genes,” said Mrs Herring.

“I’ve always been treated younger than I am, which has helped me to stay young.”

Abhilash Gopi, home manager at Hartismere Place, said: “We always like to make an occasion of birthdays, and even under current circumstances, Marjorie’s 100th was no exception.

“It was wonderful to surprise her with a virtual birthday party, and to see how happy she was to be reunited with her sister, Catherine.

“Her secret is something we can all learn from; she certainly has a fantastic sense of humour.”