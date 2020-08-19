This Victorian era pub with a beer garden could be yours

The Six Bells pub in Gislingham is up for sale. Picture: SAVILLS Archant

A Suffolk pub with beer garden and spacious manager accommodation is up for sale and you could be the next owner.

The Victorian era pub boasts a large beer garden which can seat up to 56 customers. Picture: SAVILLS The Victorian era pub boasts a large beer garden which can seat up to 56 customers. Picture: SAVILLS

The Six Bells in Gislingham, near Eye, is on the market for offers over £325,000 with Savills Estate Agents.

Located just three miles off the A140, the parish is home to the St Mary the Virgin Church and a number of small businesses.

The two-storey Victorian era building is painted a dark shade of reddish pink, with bright white window frames flanking the door and a pitched slate roof.

To one side of the detached building there is a single storey extension in a classic brick and a detached garage, which is currently being used for storage.

Inside the pub, stairs behind the main bar lead up to a spacious living area on the first floor for the manager. Picture: SAVILLS Inside the pub, stairs behind the main bar lead up to a spacious living area on the first floor for the manager. Picture: SAVILLS

The 0.14 hectare site in High Street boasts a well manicured beer garden surrounded by white picket fencing with wooden tables and benches.

It has the capacity to seat up to 56 customers at once while the car park around the front and side of the property has space for around 12 vehicles.

Inside, the main bar is in the centre of the pub with loose tables, chairs and bar stools for 35 customers.

The Suffolk pub is on the market with Savills for £325,000. Picture: SAVILLS The Suffolk pub is on the market with Savills for £325,000. Picture: SAVILLS

Around the right of the bar are the ladies and gentlemens toilet, while the rear ground floor area serves as a function room, beer cellar and kitchen.

Behind the main bar stairs lead up to the first floor where the managers accommodation is situated, boasting three spacious double bedrooms, a living area and large storage area.

Located just 20 miles east of Bury St Edmunds, 21 miles north of Ipswich and 30 miles south west of Norwich, the site has good transport links across East Anglia.

The A140 is just three miles to the east which connects the pub to Norwich and Ipswich after joining the A14, which also provides access to Bury St Edmunds.

Diss is nine miles to the north and provides hourly trains to London with a journey time of approximately one hour and 40 minutes.

The freehold property is licenced to open between 11am and midnight from Sunday through to Thursday, and 11am to 1am from Friday through till Saturday.

While attractive countryside activities such as Thornham Walks and Swattesfield Campsite are situated nearby, the building is not listed or in a conservation area.