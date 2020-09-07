E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

High Court to hear protestors case against moving Sizewell B buildings onto historic woodland

PUBLISHED: 05:30 08 September 2020

Substantial felling of Coronation Wood would take place to create space for new buildings at Sizewell B Picture: MIKE PAGE AERIAL PHOTO LIBRARY

Substantial felling of Coronation Wood would take place to create space for new buildings at Sizewell B Picture: MIKE PAGE AERIAL PHOTO LIBRARY

Archant

A judicial review into the felling of a historic woodland is set to take place today.

Joan Girling has brought the action against East Suffolk Council Picture: Alex FairfullJoan Girling has brought the action against East Suffolk Council Picture: Alex Fairfull

The legal challenge brought by Together Against Sizewell C (TASC) campaigner Joan Girling seeks to review the decision by East Suffolk Council to allow Coronation Wood to be chopped down as part of preparations to build a new twin reactor nuclear power station.

If approved buildings currently used to run Sizewell B could be moved to the site ahead of the construction of Sizewell C.

The buildings in question include the Sizewell B visitor centre, as well as training centres and their associated car parks.

Protestors argue that the felling of the trees will cause untold damage to an historic woodland, where some trees are around 100 years old.

They say that permission for the felling should not have been given ahead of permission being granted for the construction of Sizewell C.

A virtual hearing was held in June over Microsoft Teams to consider a bid for a judicial review, which was successful.

You may also want to watch:

Permission for the review was given based on the environmental plans for the site after differences in opinion were highlighted over whether the ecological advice was still up to date.

EDF argue that it will be planting more trees elsewhere and raised concerns about the quality of the existing trees which reside on the Coronation Wood site.

“We will provide any further information required to support the hearing,” said a spokesman for the company.

TASC Chair Pete Wilkinson said:“On the outcome of this judgement hangs the fate of a 100 year-old wood which is held in deep affection by the people of East Suffolk and those who live around Leiston and rely on the peace and tranquillity it offers. It is a refuge for a wide range of flora and fauna and part of our treasured heritage.

“The judge can surely only agree that the planning permission granted by East Suffolk Council was premature in that the EDF application to build Sizewell C is over a year away from being accepted or refused by the Secretary of State.

“The lack of an adequate Environmental Impact Assessment and the justification for allowing the premature destruction of the wood and the building of a 576-space carpark on a greenfield site in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty is sufficient for our appeal to be upheld.”

A spokesman for East Suffolk Council said: “There is a Judicial Review of East Suffolk Council’s Planning Committee’s decision at the High Court and the Council will be defending its decision.”

The judicial review will be heard in the High Court today.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police presence remains in Kesgrave in wake of shooting

Police will maintain a presence in Kesgrave in a bid to reassure local families following the shooting Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

How face masks are helping bring shoppers back to Ipswich town centre

More shoppers are having the confidence to go into the town centre - a confidence boosted by more people wearing face coverings according to Ipswich Central chair Terry Baxter. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Changes, debuts and a long-awaited return - what to expect as Arsenal visit Town tonight

Jack Lankester and David Cornell could be involved tonight. Picture: PAGEPIX

High Court to hear protestors case against moving Sizewell B buildings onto historic woodland

Substantial felling of Coronation Wood would take place to create space for new buildings at Sizewell B Picture: MIKE PAGE AERIAL PHOTO LIBRARY

Council looks to resume control of playgrounds, graffiti removal and emptying bins

Emptying litter bins is among public realm services which could be brought back in house at Babergh in 2021. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN