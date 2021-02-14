News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Fears of chemical spill near Sizewell beach turn out to be false alarm

Author Picture Icon

Emily Townsend

Published: 12:47 PM February 14, 2021    Updated: 1:07 PM February 14, 2021
GALLERY: Sizewell beach on a cloudy day in May.

A chemical spill has been reported at Sizewell gap, around 500m from the visitor car park (file image) - Credit: Archant

Four fire engines were called to reports of a chemical spill near Sizewell beach on Sunday morning.

Crews were called to Sizewell Gap, away from the power station site and 500m from the visitor car park, at around 11.32am by a member of the public.

They dialled 999 after spotting a container leaking a type of liquid, with a sign on the side suggesting it may be full of acid.

A fire service spokesman said hazardous materials teams assessed the substance and believe it is filled with salt water.

It has now been taken back to the station for disposal with crews heading back to their relevant areas.

Two crews from Haverhill, one from Leiston and another from Lowestoft South were initially called to the scene. 

