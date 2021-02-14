Fears of chemical spill near Sizewell beach turn out to be false alarm
Published: 12:47 PM February 14, 2021 Updated: 1:07 PM February 14, 2021
Four fire engines were called to reports of a chemical spill near Sizewell beach on Sunday morning.
Crews were called to Sizewell Gap, away from the power station site and 500m from the visitor car park, at around 11.32am by a member of the public.
They dialled 999 after spotting a container leaking a type of liquid, with a sign on the side suggesting it may be full of acid.
A fire service spokesman said hazardous materials teams assessed the substance and believe it is filled with salt water.
It has now been taken back to the station for disposal with crews heading back to their relevant areas.
Two crews from Haverhill, one from Leiston and another from Lowestoft South were initially called to the scene.
