EDF not expecting Sizewell C to experience delays like French reactor

Sizewell A and Sizewell B nuclear power plants - EDF hopes to have Sizewell C sitting alongside - Credit: Su Anderson

EDF has played down concerns that Sizewell C could be impacted by delays that are now affecting their French nuclear reactor Flamanville.

The electricity company announced a six-month delay and cost overruns for France’s EPR nuclear plant.

The flagship reactor will not be loaded with fuel until the “second quarter of 2023” instead of late 2022, meaning costs will increase by another 300million euros.

When asked if Suffolk's Sizewell C would experience such issues if given the go-ahead, a spokesperson for EDF said: "The experience gained from other EPRs has already led to innovation and productivity improvements at Hinkley Point C which is making great progress despite the challenges created by the Covid pandemic.

"These benefits will flow through to Sizewell C where replication will reduce costs for consumers.

"The current gas crisis underlines the value of investment in nuclear in this country."