Consultants challenge EDF over economic benefits and jobs Sizewell C will bring

A CGI of what the Sizewell C nuclear power station will look like Picture: EDF Energy Archant

Independent consultants have challenged the jobs and economic benefits that building a new twin reactor nuclear power station on the Suffolk coast will bring – labelling the claims as “exaggerated” and “unrealistic”.

James Hopkins, executive chairman of Hopkins Homes. Picture: HOPKINS HOMES/PAGEPIX James Hopkins, executive chairman of Hopkins Homes. Picture: HOPKINS HOMES/PAGEPIX

EDF Energy has said that Sizewell C will give the county’s economy a £125million a year boost and create 25,000 job opportunities during the 10-year construction period and 900 skilled jobs when the power plant is operational.

But an independent review of EDF’s Economic Statement, assessing the impacts of Sizewell C on Suffolk’s economy, by research and analysis consultancy Development Economics – commissioned by the Stop Sizewell C campaign – has criticised key aspects of the research and evidence submitted to the Planning Inspectorate.

EDF though insists its project will deliver investment, jobs, skills, education and training for decades to come.

And it says its Economic Statement in its planning application is fully compliant with relevant national policy.

Andy Wood, CEO of Adnams Picture: ADNAMS/ ANTHONY CULLEN Andy Wood, CEO of Adnams Picture: ADNAMS/ ANTHONY CULLEN

Development Economics though claimed some aspects were “exaggerated” and “unrealistic”. It questioned EDF’s claim of up to “2,410 jobs for Suffolk residents”, saying this included people travelling from up to 90 minutes away, which covers large population centres in Norfolk and Essex.

It said these local workers will be the overwhelming source of lower skilled roles, expected to fill 90% of jobs in ‘Site Support’ – cleaners, bus drivers and security guards – compared with only 8% of roles in professional and management. At peak construction 76% of the workforce will come from further away still and will have to be accommodated in the area.

The consultants said workers recruited from existing businesses in the area would threaten “both profitability and, in some cases, viability of these businesses.”

They also contend that Sizewell C is unlikely to have a significant impact on local unemployment and believe that targets of hiring “up to 480 unemployed or economically inactive workers” locally are over-ambitious.

Harry Young, chairman of the DMO Picture: SU ANDERSON Harry Young, chairman of the DMO Picture: SU ANDERSON

EDF though insists thousands of local people stand to gain well paid employment from the construction and operation of Sizewell C, just as they have at Sizewell B and at Hinkley Point C (HPC) in Somerset.

At peak, it says, Sizewell C will bring in around 2,400 jobs for Suffolk residents on the main site – including semi-skilled mechanical operatives, electricians, lifting operatives, welders, pipefitters, cabling operatives, fitters, steel-fixers, drivers, lifting operatives, timber and formwork operatives, maintenance and administrative staff, on top of the professional/managerial roles.

The company says there will be a wide range of jobs available in all areas of the project and it is working with Suffolk County Council to ensure the types of roles with genuine long term legacy for the region are promoted locally – including critical civils and mechanical and electrical engineering jobs.

It accepts some people will leave their current jobs to work for Sizewell C but employers are likely to fill such vacancies – a regular feature of running a business.

An EDF Energy spokesman said: “Sizewell C will deliver jobs, skills, education and training for decades to come while helping to tackle the climate crisis. Thousands of local people stand to gain well paid employment from the construction and operation of Sizewell C, just as we have experienced at Sizewell B and at Hinkley Point C in Somerset. We remain as committed as ever to making the most of Sizewell C for Suffolk.”

Development Economics suggests the Suffolk Coast Destination Management Organisation’s (DMO) predicted losses of £24-40 million/year and 400 jobs will be an underestimate of the true impact on tourism.

Harry Young, chair of the DMO said: “EDF Energy’s tourism study produced similar and worrying findings to the 2019 DMO report, but with no economic impact calculation. The predicted reduction in visitor numbers suggests an existential threat to many businesses within this key industry. The vast project, and intended road led strategy, would impact the visitor experience and alter the way many perceive the area, and we know that the majority of visitors come for peace and tranquillity.

“If the project goes ahead, giving tourism businesses yet more challenge after the toughest of years, EDF’s promised mitigating Tourism Fund must be truly substantial. However most businesses would prefer to avoid harm rather than repair damage.”

EDF is working with organisations such as the local authorities on its proposals and mitigation including a Tourism Fund. It says previous studies have found no evidence that developments like Sizewell C deter tourists – indeed there is no evidence that Sizewell B had a substantial effect on the sector within the Suffolk Coastal area, and so far the HPC project shows that fears about the effects on tourism have not materialised.

In East Suffolk tourism accommodation will be used off season and spare capacity will be filled in peak months.

Alison Downes of Stop Sizewell C said: “This report should give serious pause to any of our elected representatives who believe EDF’s hype that the benefits of Sizewell C will outweigh the negative impacts.”

What do business leaders say:

James Hopkins, Executive Chairman of Hopkins Homes, said: “I was born on the Suffolk coast and have built my business here. It’s a special place that combines beautiful countryside, strong communities, vibrant towns and a thriving local economy. Sizewell C threatens all of this. This just isn’t the right place to build two more nuclear reactors.

“The road network is utterly inadequate. The 10,000 daily car journeys to the site alone will blight the villages. And if a third of the local labour force will come from existing businesses, where does that leave companies like mine, that need those workers to build much needed homes?

“The Suffolk Coast will lose its sparkle if this monstrous project goes ahead. And that’s not good for local people, for the visitors we welcome, and certainly not good for business.”

Andy Wood, Chief Executive of Adnams plc said: “Tourism is the lifeblood of our wonderful part of the country. It supports thousands of jobs and families across Suffolk making a huge contribution to the health and wellbeing of our economy.

“Over many years thousands of small family businesses have invested financially and emotionally to make this one of the best places in the UK to live, work and visit. We know these facts because they happen every year.

“All of this is threatened by an uncertain project at enormous scale and cost with highly questionable economic and environmental benefits. Once added to a legacy of more than 100 years to deal with its toxic waste the project becomes unsustainable, uneconomic and unwelcome”.

Adam Dalby, Brafe Engineering, said: “Here at Brafe Engineering in Woodbridge, we are working with Sizewell B and would like to work with Sizewell C. It’s a boost for the company, just the fact that something’s being built in the UK of such high engineering value.

“There is a skills gap in the UK, so a project like Sizewell C can only benefit that in terms of the skills development and the opportunities it can provide.”