Schools and colleges meet to plan for Sizewell C jobs

Jim Crawford, centre, with the education leaders from Suffolk and Norfolk that will shape the courses to support Sizewell C Picture: TONY PICK Tony Pick

Education leaders from across Suffolk and Norfolk came together this week to plan the courses that will help local people get work at the planned Sizewell C nuclear power station.

In a workshop the group discussed the roles needed to build the plant and learnt about progress at its sister project Hinkley Point C.

The Somerset construction site has more than 4,500 workers on site and more than 400 apprentices. More than half are from the area.

Mark Lewis, who recruits for the project's supply chain in the south west, told the group: "We need your help to to develop and deliver a competent workforce and provide opportunity for local people to gain new careers and skills."

Jim Crawford, Sizewell C project development director said: "We want to maximise the opportunities Sizewell C offers the local area.

"We will continue to work closely with schools, colleges and other local education and training providers to make sure local people get the chance to take part in this project."

Sizewell C will need up to 6,100 workers to build the power station (5,600 on main site and 600 on associated developments).

Once Sizewell C is operating it will need 900 people to work at the station, which will provide electricity for six million homes.

Working with its supply chain Sizewell C aims to create at least 1,000 apprenticeships.