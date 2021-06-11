Consultation launched on more changes proposed to Sizewell C plans

Published: 5:17 PM June 11, 2021

A CGI showing how the new twin reactor Sizewell C would look if it is built - Credit: EDF ENERGY/SIZEWELL C

A month-long consultation has started into changes to the plans for a new £20billion nuclear power station on the Suffolk coast.

EDF Energy said the proposals connected to the Sizewell C project were in response to earlier feedback.

Carly Vince, chief planning officer for the project, said: “This is a normal part of the planning process which allows us to respond to local views.

"We want people to be involved and help shape the plans so we can minimise any potential impact during construction and maximise the benefits both during construction and operation of the power station.”

Feedback from Theberton and Eastbridge Parish Council has resulted in a change to the proposed bridge at Pretty Road on the planned Sizewell Link Road from the A12 to the complex.

EDF is proposing a bridge suitable for vehicles so Pretty Road can continue to provide a road connection, for example between Theberton and Saxmundham.

On the £30m-plus two-village bypass put forward for the A12 at Farnham and Stratford St Andrew, EDF is proposing the create a crossing for pedestrians and cyclists at the Friday Street roundabout to be built as part of the scheme to provide a link between the ‘old’ A12 and the ‘old’ A1094 to improve safety.

Reflecting feedback and Environment Agency advice, work would also take place on flood relief culverts through the River Alde overbridge embankment to help otters.

Changes are also proposed to improve Bridleway 19, south of the B1122 (Abbey Road, Lover's Lane junction) to help wildlife.

The consultation takes place until July 12 and a newsletter is being sent to residents outlining the changes.

Stephen Brett, chairman of Theberton and Eastbridge Parish Council - Credit: Stop Sizewell C

Stephen Brett, chairman of Theberton and Eastbridge Parish Council, said: "EDF's proposals for a vehicular bridge over Pretty Road are very welcome because the Sizewell Link Road would sever our community in two.

"However, our parish first suggested this two and a half years ago, so EDF's publicity about 'continuing to listen' is a bit rich, as if they had listened in the first place we would not be having to deal with consultations at the moment on top of the main planning process.

"It's also important to be clear that changing Pretty Road does not alter the overall position of our Parish Council, which remains resolutely opposed to Sizewell C."

Paul Collins, Charles Macdowell and Alison Downes from Therberton and Eastbridge Action Group on Sizewell (TEAGS) at a Sizewell C consultation Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

Charles Macdowell, chairman of the B1122 Action Group on Sizewell, said: "While it would be mean to describe this change as 'Rearranging the deckchairs on the Titanic', it does make us wonder why EDF have stubbornly closed their ears to several parish councils and the county council to a much better route for the Link Road that would leave a positive legacy for Leiston and the surrounding area.

"The current route is so useless that our MP and many others, even in the county council, think it should be torn up afterwards."



