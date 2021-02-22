News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Gallery

From snow to sun: Comparison pictures show the difference two weeks make

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 10:53 AM February 22, 2021   
Photos of a footbridge over the River Rat in Stowmarket, taken exactly two weeks apart

Photos of a footbridge over the River Rat in Stowmarket, taken exactly two weeks apart - Credit: Holly Hume

Photos taken exactly two weeks apart show how much the Stowmarket countryside has changed from when Storm Darcy arrived, to a sunny spring weekend.

Use the slider to switch between Sunday, February 7, to Sunday, February 21.

The Rec in Stowmarket covered by snow from the Beast from the East 2

The Rec covered by snow from the Beast from the East 2 - Credit: Holly Hume


Snow covered the park for a full week before spring sunshine began to break through and melt the ice

Snow covered the park for a full week before spring sunshine began to break through and melt the ice - Credit: Holly Hume


The Rec seeing some rays of sun after the snow from Storm Darcy had cleared

The Rec seeing some rays of sun after the snow from Storm Darcy had cleared - Credit: Holly Hume


The Rec looked completely different this weekend compared with the frozen beauty of the storm

It looked completely different this weekend compared with the frozen beauty of the storm - Credit: Holly Hume

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Weather
Stowmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kayden Jackson and Jon Nolan have been linked with moves away from Ipswich Town

Football

Nolan and Jackson understood to be furious at Lambert's 'let down the...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Sophie Riley died on the A14 earlier this week 

Family's tribute to 'loving' Sophie after A14 crash

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Town manager Paul Lambert animated on the touchline.

Football

Lambert laughs off reports of 'massive crisis' meeting with Evans

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
James Norwood stretches for a shot

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: All-square Portman Road

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus