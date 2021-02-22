Photos taken exactly two weeks apart show how much the Stowmarket countryside has changed from when Storm Darcy arrived, to a sunny spring weekend.
Use the slider to switch between Sunday, February 7, to Sunday, February 21.
The Rec covered by snow from the Beast from the East 2
- Credit: Holly Hume
Snow covered the park for a full week before spring sunshine began to break through and melt the ice
- Credit: Holly Hume
The Rec seeing some rays of sun after the snow from Storm Darcy had cleared
- Credit: Holly Hume
It looked completely different this weekend compared with the frozen beauty of the storm
- Credit: Holly Hume
You may also want to watch:
Become a Supporter
This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.
Become a Supporter