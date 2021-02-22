Gallery

Published: 10:53 AM February 22, 2021

Photos of a footbridge over the River Rat in Stowmarket, taken exactly two weeks apart - Credit: Holly Hume

Photos taken exactly two weeks apart show how much the Stowmarket countryside has changed from when Storm Darcy arrived, to a sunny spring weekend.

Use the slider to switch between Sunday, February 7, to Sunday, February 21.

The Rec covered by snow from the Beast from the East 2 - Credit: Holly Hume





Snow covered the park for a full week before spring sunshine began to break through and melt the ice - Credit: Holly Hume





The Rec seeing some rays of sun after the snow from Storm Darcy had cleared - Credit: Holly Hume





It looked completely different this weekend compared with the frozen beauty of the storm - Credit: Holly Hume